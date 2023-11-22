Week 12 NFL picks: Unanimous selections in all three Thanksgiving Day games; Eagles over Bills on Sunday

Why Ali is taking the Steelers: Difficult to predict how either of these two offenses function after the week they've had. There's no replacing Joe Burrow, obviously, but the Bengals should take some solace in the fact Jake Browning didn't completely fall on his face last week in relief of the Pro Bowler. The 27-year-old led two scoring drives (sandwiched around three three-and-outs) in the second half, with the latter being an eight-play series ending in a touchdown pass -- garbage time aside, it's at least something to hang his hat on as he heads into his first career start and third NFL game. That Browning has as many TD throws as Kenny Pickett over the last month explains the Steelers' need for a new offensive voice. Will a different play-caller provide the spark Pittsburgh desperately desires? Will it matter against a Burrow-less Bengals squad? My guess is no to both. But for another week, the Steelers' defense -- and its proclivity for forcing fourth-quarter turnovers -- picks up the slack, keeping Pittsburgh in the playoff picture.