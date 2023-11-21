Joe Brady on first game as Bills OC: 'I just wanted him to be Josh Allen'

Published: Nov 21, 2023 at 09:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In his first game replacing Ken Dorsey as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Joe Brady had one focus: get Josh Allen back on track.

"I just wanted him to be Josh Allen," Brady told reporters on Monday, via the team's official website. "The fun, the excitement that he kind of plays with -- like I feed off of it. At the end of the day, man, this is a game we're supposed to have fun. I have a ton of fun coaching, I know our guys have a lot of fun playing. ...

"Not that he wasn't having fun before, but I think you saw it a little bit last night. I think the guys obviously fed off of it as well."

Allen threw three touchdowns in Sunday's 32-6 victory over a good New York Jets defense, passing Patrick Mahomes for the most pass plus rushing TDs in a player's first six seasons in NFL history with 205.

Allen went 20-of-32 passing for 275 yards, three passing TDs, and one INT (on a halftime Hail Mary) for a 108.2 passer rating.

Buffalo got complementary football on offense, rushing for 130 yards to go along with the 275 passing yards. The Bills still struggled in the red zone (an issue dating back to last year), going 1 of 4, but with the big plays generated, that issue didn't burn them against New York.

Winning makes everything easier, but the schedule gets no softer for Buffalo. Sunday, they face the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After a Week 13 bye, Sean McDermott's club travels to Kanas City and then gets the Dallas Cowboys at home.

The good vibes are evident after Brady's first game as OC in Buffalo. He'll have to repeat that performance in the coming weeks for the Bills to get back into playoff position.

