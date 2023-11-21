NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Eagles stay at No. 1, while Chiefs slip; Broncos continue steady climb

The Steelers announced the firing of much-maligned offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday. Not exactly shocking news, considering Pittsburgh's well-documented offensive struggles continued in a 13-10 loss to the Deshaun Watson-less Browns on Sunday. We'll see if this move jump-starts the Steelers' attack, but I still feel like the time is nigh to stop making excuses for Kenny Pickett. Yeah, yeah -- I might have been the voice of reason before, but I am slowly seeing the light of the dark side. Canada's offense might not have done him a lot of favors, but Pickett just hasn't been seeing it or feeling it in Year 2. We heard the complaints before Canada's firing about the offensive design spawning the young QB's struggles, but that felt similar to the Mac Jones excuses we heard in chorus last season, vis-à-vis Matt Patricia. (How's that working out this year in New England?) Even if the young quarterbacks' situations are different, the criticism is the same: justified. The Steelers have gone 6-4, often in spite of what the passing game has done. Maybe the play-caller shakeup helps, but it seems like the problems run deeper here. Can Jaylen Warren play QB? Winnable games lie ahead, and the playoffs are a reasonable goal, but can the Steelers actually threaten anyone if they get into the tournament?