Injury roundup: Chargers WR Keenan Allen expected to play without restrictions Sunday at Packers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) is expected to play without restrictions Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, NFL network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

Allen suffered an AC joint sprain in last week's 41-38 shootout loss to the Lions, a game in which he exploded for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

He progressed in practice each day this week, going from sitting out Wednesday and being limited Thursday, to fully participating on Friday before receiving a questionable designation.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a career year in his 11th season with the Chargers. He's on pace to set new personal bests across the board with 73 receptions, 895 yards and six touchdowns through nine games. More importantly, he's the last of Justin Herbert's three top WRs from the start of the season that remains available.

With Mike Williams out for the season due to an ACL tear and Josh Palmer on injured reserve with a knee injury of his own, Allen's presence becomes imperative for a 4-5 Chargers team trying to mount a run to the playoffs.

Los Angeles won't go into Lambeau Field entirely without hurdles, though.

WR Jalen Guyton, who suffered a groin injury in practice Friday, is expected to be inactive, per Pelissero.

In Guyton's absence, rookie Quentin Johnston will serve as the primary target opposite Allen.