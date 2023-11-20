49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss rest of 2023 season after suffering torn ACL vs. Buccaneers

Hufanga eventually boarded a cart to the locker room for further evaluation, and the test results confirmed the worst. In a bit of positive news, Hufanga's torn ACL did not involve the meniscus, per Shanahan.

2023 will be the first campaign in which Hufanga did not appear in 15 or more games. The former fifth-round pick has proven to be a gem of a selection in his two-plus NFL seasons, rising from a rotational player to a key piece in San Francisco's defense. He earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in 2022 after recording 97 tackles (five for loss), four interceptions, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles.