2023 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Nov 19, 2023 at 01:22 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday:

  • Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (elbow) is questionable to return versus the Texans. Defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hand) has been ruled out.
  • Chicago Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (back) is doubtful to return versus the Lions. Running back D'Onta Foreman (ankle) is questionable to return.
  • Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee) has been ruled out versus the Chargers. Running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out.
  • Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (neck) has been ruled out versus the Dolphins.
  • Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (foot) has been ruled out versus the Packers. Linebacker Tanner Muse (knee) has been ruled out.
  • Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) is questionable to return versus the Raiders.
  • New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was ejected following a fight versus the Commanders. Wide receiver Darius Slayton (arm) has been ruled out.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (ankle) is doubtful to return versus the Browns.
  • Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (leg) has been ruled out against the Giants. Obada was carted off the field with a cast on his right leg. Safety Percy Butler (back) is questionable to return. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was ejected following a fight. Quarterback Sam Howell was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.

