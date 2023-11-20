Texans QB C.J. Stroud after three-INT day: 'Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting. I'm going to keep letting it ride'

Stroud had more INTs in Week 11 (three) than in his first nine career games (two).

It's much easier to clean up after a win than a loss. In back-to-back weeks, Stroud has thrown late picks, but each game the Texans stood tall and came out with a W. That's how good teams operate. Find a way to win even after stubbing your toe.

At this stage, we can no longer consider Ryans' club a fluke or just lucky to hang around. The schedule has been favorable, but outside the disappointment against Carolina, Houston has proven that it can make the plays needed to win games.

"For C.J., we continue to highlight the good he's doing," Ryans said. "You're talking about a young guy who can move the football down the field. You're going to have miscues and bad plays, but it's all about how you respond to those plays."