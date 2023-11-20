Around the NFL

Texans QB C.J. Stroud after three-INT day: 'Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting. I'm going to keep letting it ride'

Published: Nov 20, 2023 at 09:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a career-high three interceptions in Sunday's 21-16 win over Arizona, but that won't slow the dynamic rookie. In athlete parlance, shooters shoot.

"Man, Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting," Stroud said after the game, via the team's official website. "I'm going to keep letting it ride. And I've got no shame in my game. I've definitely got to be smarter. No confidence is taken away from me. I'm going to keep letting it fly."

Stroud's first INT came sandwiched around three touchdown drives as the Texans raced out to a 21-10 halftime lead. His second and third interceptions came on the final two possessions, allowing the Cardinals a chance to win the game, but DeMeco Ryans' D came up with a stop each time. Arizona scored zero points off Stroud's three INTs.

"I thought we threw the ball really well," Stroud said. "I don't look at three plays and, like, dang, I had a bad game. Of course, I can't turn the ball over that much. Threw for 300 yards again two touchdowns. I don't think I played terrible, but of course, you can't turn the ball over."

Related Links

Stroud had more INTs in Week 11 (three) than in his first nine career games (two).

It's much easier to clean up after a win than a loss. In back-to-back weeks, Stroud has thrown late picks, but each game the Texans stood tall and came out with a W. That's how good teams operate. Find a way to win even after stubbing your toe.

At this stage, we can no longer consider Ryans' club a fluke or just lucky to hang around. The schedule has been favorable, but outside the disappointment against Carolina, Houston has proven that it can make the plays needed to win games.

"For C.J., we continue to highlight the good he's doing," Ryans said. "You're talking about a young guy who can move the football down the field. You're going to have miscues and bad plays, but it's all about how you respond to those plays."

On Sunday, Stroud earned his fourth game this season with 300-plus yards passing and two-plus passing TDs (ties him for the third-most such games by a rookie QB in NFL history, behind Justin Herbert and Andrew Luck). Stroud's 336 pass yards in Week 11 moved him into fourth place for most passing yards in a player's first 10 career games with 2,962 -- trailing only Patrick Mahomes (3,185), Justin Herbert (3,015) and Andrew Luck (2,965).

Related Content

news

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland aims to break single-season pick-six record after earning fourth of 2023

DaRon Bland is tied most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season in NFL history, and the Dallas Cowboys cornerback is now looking to make history in 2023. 
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy 'not completely content' with perfect passer rating in win over Buccaneers

Following an excellent showing against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Brock Purdy downplayed being the first 49ers quarterback with a perfect passer rating since Joe Montana in 1989.
news

RB Najee Harris on Steelers' offensive struggles: 'I'm just tired of this (expletive)'

Frustration surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers' inability to move the offense in Week 11 against the Browns boiled over for running back Najee Harris.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh declines to name Week 12 starting QB after benching Zach Wilson in loss to Bills

Despite making a change at quarterback during Sunday afternoon's loss, head coach Robert Saleh said post-game that he has not decided which of his QBs will be the starter for next week's game, and will make the decision Monday.
news

Browns set to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco to practice squad

Former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco is set to sign with the Browns practice squad on Monday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley defends defensive play-calling in wake of 23-20 loss to Packers: 'So you don't have to ask that again'

After yet another game in which his team lost by less than a score and gave up significant yardage on defense, head coach Brandon Staley was emphatic that he has no plans to make changes in his play-calling at this point.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff shrugs off boos, three INTs to lead comeback win over Bears

After throwing three interceptions and hearing some boos, QB Jared Goff led Detroit to a resounding comeback in which the Lions scored 17 straight points to emerge from Sunday with a 31-26 victory.
news

Geno Smith returns from elbow injury to nearly lead Seahawks to last-second win over Rams

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith nearly led his team to a comeback win after suffering an elbow injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Rams.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Texans found a way to win on a day when C.J. Stroud didn't match his usual form. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) active for Sunday's game at Bills

After entering the weekend with a questionable designation due to an elbow injury, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is officially active this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor on Dec. 30

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on Saturday, Dec. 30.