Chargers OLB Joey Bosa likely headed to injured reserve with foot sprain

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa suffered a right foot sprain and will likely go on injured reserve this week, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday.

Staley added that a decision has not been made yet about whether Bosa would be able to return to the field this season.

Bosa exited the Chargers' loss to the Packers on Sunday only four plays into the game, and was seen hopping off the field and going to his knees in pain on the sideline before riding the cart into the locker room while in tears. Bosa was later seen using crutches with a walking boot on the sidelines.

Bosa had just gotten healthy after playing through a broken toe earlier this season, even as he only missed one game with the injury. And now, his likely trip to injured reserve will be a crushing blow to the Chargers' pass rush, which will miss its four-time Pro Bowl star headed down the stretch of the season.