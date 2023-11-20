News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 20

Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 5-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Drew Plitt (practice squad).


INJURIES

  • RB Chase Brown (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve.
  • G Jaxson Kirkland placed on practice squad injured list.
Denver Broncos
2023 · 5-5-0

OTHER NEWS

  • S Kareem Jackson could face potential discipline for his hit on Vikings QB Josh Dobbs during Sunday night's win, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The league is reviewing the play, according to Pelissero, which was the type of hit the New York command center has ejected players for this season. Jackson was issued a four-game suspension earlier this season for multiple violations of unnecessary roughness, but the punishment was reduced to two games on appeal.
New York Jets
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • LT Mekhi Becton is undergoing an MRI on an injury that had an initial diagnosis of a high ankle sprain, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Becton exited Sunday's loss to the Bills on a cart.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 6-4-0

VISITS

  • LB Myles Jack is planning to sign with the practice squad if all things go well with his visit in Pittsburgh on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • LB Cody Barton (ankle) has been designated to return to practice.
  • DE Efe Obada underwent surgery on Sunday to repair multiple leg fractures and he will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

