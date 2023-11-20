NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- QB Drew Plitt (practice squad).
INJURIES
- RB Chase Brown (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve.
- G Jaxson Kirkland placed on practice squad injured list.
OTHER NEWS
- S Kareem Jackson could face potential discipline for his hit on Vikings QB Josh Dobbs during Sunday night's win, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The league is reviewing the play, according to Pelissero, which was the type of hit the New York command center has ejected players for this season. Jackson was issued a four-game suspension earlier this season for multiple violations of unnecessary roughness, but the punishment was reduced to two games on appeal.
INJURIES
- LT Mekhi Becton is undergoing an MRI on an injury that had an initial diagnosis of a high ankle sprain, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Becton exited Sunday's loss to the Bills on a cart.
VISITS
- LB Myles Jack is planning to sign with the practice squad if all things go well with his visit in Pittsburgh on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- LB Cody Barton (ankle) has been designated to return to practice.
- DE Efe Obada underwent surgery on Sunday to repair multiple leg fractures and he will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.