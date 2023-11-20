Around the NFL

Broncos S Kareem Jackson suspended second time for repeated violations of player safety rules

Published: Nov 20, 2023 at 06:33 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Kareem Jackson has been suspended for a second time in as many months for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

The NFL announced Jackson's latest suspension for four games on Monday in light of the Denver Broncos defensive back lowering his helmet to hit Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Sunday night’s Broncos win.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issues the suspension and, in a letter to Jackson, wrote:

"With 13:38 remaining in the first quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules. The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.

"Illegal acts that are flagrant and jeopardize the safety of players will not be tolerated. The League will continue to stress enforcement of the rules that prohibit using your helmet to make forcible contact with your opponent. On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to."

The hit that NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported earlier Monday was being investigated saw Jackson lower his head and launch into a scrambling Dobbs, clipping the quarterback in the chin. No flag was thrown on the play.

Sunday was Jackson's first game back from his previous suspension, handed out after a Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers for violating unnecessary roughness rules. That was also a four-game suspension but it was subsequently reduced to two games following an appeal.

Jackson can also appeal this suspension.

Pending an appeal, Jackson will now be eligible to return to the Broncos' active roster following the team's Week 15 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Jackson, 35, is in his 14th season overall and fifth with the Broncos. He's posted 51 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups in eight starts this year.

