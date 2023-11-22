Bengals confident QB Jake Browning will be able to handle starting job in place of Joe Burrow

Head coach Zac Taylor feels optimistic about the Bengals' chances with Browning, who's apparently confident and prepared enough not to require a simplified offense.

"I thought what was so special about (Browning) was how confident and calm he was," Taylor said. "That allowed me to call everything that was on the menu and not have to dumb it down because a new guy's coming in the game. So that gave me confidence."

Having a full playbook at his disposal is understandably encouraging for Taylor, but the results don't quite match this optimism. After Browning entered the game, Cincinnati punted four times and only pieced together two scoring drives (10 plays, 67 yards and eight plays, 75 yards) for a total of 10 points. It became painfully apparent they weren't going to be able to erase their double-digit deficit in what ended up being a runaway win for the Ravens.

If this is the new ceiling for the Bengals, their chances of returning to the playoffs aren't great, not in a division in which three of the four members currently own winning records. But as the Bengals see it, the reality is still better than being forced to operate with an overmatched quarterback. They'll take the bad with the good, especially because they now have no other option, meaning they won't dial back the aggression just because Burrow is no longer the one throwing to their talented cast of receivers.