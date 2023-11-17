Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

Even if Burrow were fully healthy, clawing back in would be a tricky proposition after the early-season stumbles.

"It's big. He's a top two quarterback in this league," cornerback Mike Hilton said of Burrow's loss, via the team's official website. "It definitely makes it harder, but no excuses. Next man up. Especially on the defense and we have to turn our notch up a little more and try to get our offense on short fields. We feel like he'll be ready for next week.

"The division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs and that's our main goal. I feel like if we get to the playoffs, we'll be a scary team to face."

How much of a fight the Bengals can put up will likely depend on the severity of Burrow's wrist injury. Jake Browning took over Thursday night and looked better than he did during preseason action, but asking a QB with 15 career pass attempts to spearhead the offense for that stretch run is a precarious proposition.



The Bengals positioned themselves for another deep playoff run before a big 2024 offseason, wherein they'll have to decide on the futures of key players like Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Zac Taylor's club stubbed their toe out of the gate, starting 1-3, before four straight wins got them back in the hunt. Back-to-back losses and Burrow's injury now put the reigning AFC North champs in danger of completely missing the postseason.

Taylor knows that weathering the current storm will take a week-by-week approach, and every man on the roster contributing.

"Don't get it twisted on what kind of team we have," Taylor said, via the Associated Press. "We have a chance to regroup. All the things that we really want to do are still in front of us. We control our own destiny at this point."