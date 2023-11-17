Around the NFL

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 08:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Bengals' road to the playoffs would have been difficult with a loss Thursday night in Baltimore, regardless of the health situation of their quarterback. With dark clouds looming over Joe Burrow's sprained wrist, nary a ray of sunshine lights Cincinnati on Friday.

Cincy sits 5-5, No. 10 in the AFC ahead of the rest of Week 11's games, and well behind the AFC North-leading Ravens at 8-3. Thursday's loss pushed the Bengals to 0-3 in division games this season, including twice to Baltimore.

The Bengals remaining seven games are a gauntlet:

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh (6-3)
Week 13: at Jacksonville (6-3)
Week 14: vs. Indianapolis (5-5)
Week 15: vs. Minnesota (6-4)
Week 16: at Pittsburgh (6-3)
Week 17: at Kansas City (7-2)
Week 18: vs. Cleveland (6-3)

Related Links

Even if Burrow were fully healthy, clawing back in would be a tricky proposition after the early-season stumbles.

"It's big. He's a top two quarterback in this league," cornerback Mike Hilton said of Burrow's loss, via the team's official website. "It definitely makes it harder, but no excuses. Next man up. Especially on the defense and we have to turn our notch up a little more and try to get our offense on short fields. We feel like he'll be ready for next week.

"The division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs and that's our main goal. I feel like if we get to the playoffs, we'll be a scary team to face."

How much of a fight the Bengals can put up will likely depend on the severity of Burrow's wrist injury. Jake Browning took over Thursday night and looked better than he did during preseason action, but asking a QB with 15 career pass attempts to spearhead the offense for that stretch run is a precarious proposition. 
 
The Bengals positioned themselves for another deep playoff run before a big 2024 offseason, wherein they'll have to decide on the futures of key players like Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Zac Taylor's club stubbed their toe out of the gate, starting 1-3, before four straight wins got them back in the hunt. Back-to-back losses and Burrow's injury now put the reigning AFC North champs in danger of completely missing the postseason.

Taylor knows that weathering the current storm will take a week-by-week approach, and every man on the roster contributing.

"Don't get it twisted on what kind of team we have," Taylor said, via the Associated Press. "We have a chance to regroup. All the things that we really want to do are still in front of us. We control our own destiny at this point."

He added: "In a long season like this, what you've got to do is be able to regroup. We've done this kind of situation before. We've got to rally these last seven weeks. Great opportunity at home against Pittsburgh to get started on that track."

Related Content

news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffers 'serious' ankle injury likely to be season ending

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season likely ended on Thursday, Baltimore head coach Josh Harbaugh said after his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.
news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs discusses brother's social media posts: 'I'm not responsible for how other people feel'

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs discussed a wide range of topics during his Thursday media session, including recent social media comments from his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.
news

Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints signed three-time Pro Bowl defender Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has dealt with a lingering knee issue since October. How has it affected Jacksonville's offense?
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield years after planting flag

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa discussed Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his past history with Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.