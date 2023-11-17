Bengals QB Joe Burrow ruled out with right wrist injury Thursday night vs. Ravens 

A right wrist injury ended Joe Burrow's night on Thursday and has the Cincinnati Bengals collectively holding their breath for what's next.

Burrow left the Bengals' Week 11 tilt against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter after injuring his wrist on a 4-yard touchdown throw to Joe Mixon and was ruled out to start the second half. Burrow returned to the sideline in the second half, but was wearing a beanie rather than a helmet.

Burrow was replaced by backup Jake Browning.

Following his follow-through on the TD pass, Burrow bent over in clear discomfort. After trying to throw again on the sideline, Burrow was in visible pain and left to the locker room.

Video shown on the Prime Video broadcast of Burrow entering the stadium before the game on Thursday showed him wearing a brace on his right hand/wrist. However, Burrow did not appear on the Bengals' injury report this week.

Burrow dealt with a calf strain earlier this year that kept him out of the preseason and obviously hampered his play in the early going. However, Burrow and the Bengals rebounded as his calf seemed to heal up, putting together a four-game winning streak prior to a Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans. Now, there's another ailment to be concerned about.