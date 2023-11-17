Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow ruled out with right wrist injury Thursday night vs. Ravens 

Published: Nov 16, 2023 at 09:32 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A right wrist injury ended Joe Burrow's night on Thursday and has the Cincinnati Bengals collectively holding their breath for what's next.

Burrow left the Bengals' Week 11 tilt against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter after injuring his wrist on a 4-yard touchdown throw to Joe Mixon and was ruled out to start the second half. Burrow returned to the sideline in the second half, but was wearing a beanie rather than a helmet.

Burrow was replaced by backup Jake Browning.

Following his follow-through on the TD pass, Burrow bent over in clear discomfort. After trying to throw again on the sideline, Burrow was in visible pain and left to the locker room.

Video shown on the Prime Video broadcast of Burrow entering the stadium before the game on Thursday showed him wearing a brace on his right hand/wrist. However, Burrow did not appear on the Bengals' injury report this week.

Burrow dealt with a calf strain earlier this year that kept him out of the preseason and obviously hampered his play in the early going. However, Burrow and the Bengals rebounded as his calf seemed to heal up, putting together a four-game winning streak prior to a Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans. Now, there's another ailment to be concerned about.

Prior to his departure Thursday night, Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards, the TD and no interceptions.

Related Content

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) ruled out vs. Bengals

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews left Thursday night's game against the Bengals after injuring his ankle. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.
news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs discusses brother's social media posts: 'I'm not responsible for how other people feel'

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs discussed a wide range of topics during his Thursday media session, including recent social media comments from his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.
news

Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints signed three-time Pro Bowl defender Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has dealt with a lingering knee issue since October. How has it affected Jacksonville's offense?
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield years after planting flag

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa discussed Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his past history with Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray credits 'edge,' 'different energy' for strong 2023 debut

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray credited the pressure of his first game back since suffering an ACL injury as the motivation he needed to perform well in his 2023 debut.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen puts blame on himself for Ken Dorsey's firing

Josh Allen put the blame on himself and his turnover-prone ways for Buffalo having to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week.
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's first start vs. Buccaneers: 'I think it was pretty good foreshadowing on how he's handled everything'

Brock Purdy is set to start at home Sunday against the Buccaneers -- the first team he started against during his memorable 2022 rookie campaign. 