Fantasy football 2023 Week 14 sleepers: Running with committee RBs?

I had DangeRuss in this space last week, thinking he was ready to take off. Even though he hadn’t posted huge numbers the prior few weeks, Wilson was playing good football. More importantly, he wasn’t turning the ball over. Then came Week 13. Russ threw three interceptions and failed to reach 18 fantasy points for the third straight week. Alas, we persist.





We persist because the Chargers defense hasn’t been great against (non-New-England) quarterbacks. On six occasions this year, the Bolts have been touched up for at least 270 passing yards. Opposing quarterbacks have tossed multiple touchdown scores on five occasions. Denver’s offense operates at a slower pace, which automatically caps Wilson’s ceiling, but a lackluster Chargers pass defense should raise his weekly floor a bit. With so many quarterbacks injured, Wilson is a low-end QB1 this week.



