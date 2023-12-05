Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 14

Published: Dec 05, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

TEAMS ON BYE:

  • Cardinals
  • Commanders

JUMP TO:

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 14 Opponent
1. Tyreek Hill WR1 vs. Titans
2. Christian McCaffrey RB1 vs. Seahawks
3. Alvin Kamara RB2 vs. Panthers
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR2 at Bears
5. CeeDee Lamb WR3 vs. Eagles
6. Stefon Diggs WR4 at Chiefs
7. Justin Jefferson WR5 at Raiders
8. Keenan Allen WR6 vs. Broncos
9. Tony Pollard RB3 vs. Eagles
10. Travis Etienne RB4 at Browns
11. A.J. Brown WR7 at Cowboys
12. Austin Ekeler RB5 vs. Broncos
13. Rachaad White RB6 at Falcons
14. Jaylen Waddle WR8 vs. Titans
15. Josh Jacobs RB7 vs. Vikings
16. Michael Pittman Jr. WR9 at Bengals
17. Courtland Sutton WR10 at Chargers
18. DJ Moore WR11 vs. Lions
19. Davante Adams WR12 vs. Vikings
20. Kyren Williams RB8 at Ravens
21. Saquon Barkley RB9 vs. Packers
22. Isiah Pacheco RB10 vs. Bills
23. Mike Evans WR13 at Falcons
24. Zack Moss RB11 at Bengals
25. Brandon Aiyuk WR14 vs. Seahawks
26. Bijan Robinson RB12 vs. Buccaneers
27. David Montgomery RB13 at Bears
28. Jahmyr Gibbs RB14 at Bears
29. Travis Kelce TE1 vs. Bills
30. Deebo Samuel WR15 vs. Seahawks
31. Nico Collins WR16 at Jets
32. Ja'Marr Chase WR17 vs. Colts
33. Puka Nacua WR18 at Ravens
34. DK Metcalf WR19 at 49ers
35. DeVonta Smith WR20 at Cowboys
36. Javonte Williams RB15 at Chargers
37. Raheem Mostert RB16 vs. Titans
38. Calvin Ridley WR21 at Browns
39. Chris Olave WR22 vs. Panthers
40. De'Von Achane RB17 vs. Titans
41. Breece Hall RB18 vs. Texans
42. D'Andre Swift RB19 at Cowboys
43. Christian Watson WR23 at Giants
44. Garrett Wilson WR24 vs. Texans
45. Cooper Kupp WR25 at Ravens
46. Gus Edwards RB20 vs. Rams
47. DeAndre Hopkins WR26 at Dolphins
48. Zach Charbonnet RB21 at 49ers
49. Zay Flowers WR27 vs. Rams
50. James Cook RB22 at Chiefs
  • Before we get started, just want to give you a heads up: Derrick Henry is not currently on this list. I know Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Henry is not in the concussion protocol, but because Tennessee's game this week doesn't come until Monday, we might not know until Sunday if Henry is going to play, so I'm going to stay away from him here for now.
  • Tyreek Hill's still on pace for 2,000 receiving yards this season. And here's a fun note: He is the second player in Dolphins history with two receiving touchdowns of 60-plus yards in the same game. (By the way, Paul Warfield was the other guy. Thought I'd save you a Google.)
  • I've been told you can't start running backs against the Lions -- and then Alvin Kamara went out and racked up 28.9 points against Detroit, more than every RB in Week 13 but Joe Mixon (29.7). Kamara's total came partially from his six receptions. This week, Kamara's got the Carolina Panthers, who give up the third-most fantasy points to RBs on average.
  • DJ Moore has played seven full games with Justin Fields -- and Moore has logged 20-plus fantasy points in four of them.
  • Isiah Pacheco should have been the player were taking from the Chiefs this season. He's had 20-plus touches in three consecutive games. He's had three total touchdowns over his last two. And who knows what kind of impact he would have had in the final drive of Kansas City's loss to Green Bay had he not been ejected with about a minute to go for throwing a punch?
  • Mike Evans is second to Hill (12) with 10 receiving touchdowns this season. On Sunday, Evans also secured his 10th consecutive season with 1,000-plus receiving yards. He should be going to the Hall of Fame. I don't think that's a controversial point of view. (I also want to give props to Baker Mayfield for giving Evans nearly two more targets per game than any other Bucs player during Evans' contract season. That's big love right there.)
  • Jahmyr Gibbs posted 21-plus fantasy points in four of his last six games. You don't need to worry about him.
  • Please stop saying that Travis Kelce's double-digit point total (12.1) was good for a tight end. You didn't draft him as some rando at the position. You likely drafted him to be your top point-scorer, at least of your non-quarterbacks. But he's averaged less than 12 points over his past five games. I mean, is he falling down to Kyle Pitts territory?
  • Hill is the best receiver in fantasy, but I'm telling you, there might not be anybody as important as Deebo Samuel. He's coming off a career-high 35.8 fantasy points in Week 13. He's averaging 3.3 fantasy points per touch this year. And he makes Brock Purdy such a better player. In the four games since Samuel returned from injury, Purdy has logged 23-plus fantasy points three times.
  • Nico Collins is likely already gone from your waiver wire. I mean, if you're reading this column this late in the season, your league is serious. But with Tank Dell suffering a fractured fibula on Sunday, Collins finished Houston's win over Denver with a 46 percent target share, which was the highest in the NFL in Week 13.
  • Puka Nacua had struggled heading into Sunday's win over the Browns. But we were all in. And Nacua came through with 139 scrimmage yards, which was his highest single-game total since Week 7. I know he's got a tough matchup against the Ravens this week. But I'm back on the Nacua train.
  • De'Von Achane has 21-plus fantasy points in each of his last four full games (not counting his one-carry cameo against the Raiders in Week 11). Achane is the second player since 1970 with nine-plus touchdowns in his first six career games.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 14 Opponent
51. George Kittle TE2 vs. Seahawks
52. Tyjae Spears RB23 at Dolphins
53. Alexander Mattison RB24 at Raiders
54. Jakobi Meyers WR28 vs. Vikings
55. Josh Downs WR29 at Bengals
56. Joe Mixon RB25 vs. Colts
57. Keaton Mitchell RB26 vs. Rams
58. Tyler Lockett WR30 at 49ers
59. Sam LaPorta TE3 at Bears
60. Jordan Addison WR31 at Raiders
61. T.J. Hockenson TE4 at Raiders
62. Evan Engram TE5 at Browns
63. Jerome Ford RB27 vs. Jaguars
64. Rashee Rice WR32 vs. Bills
65. Noah Brown WR33 at Jets
66. Khalil Herbert RB28 vs. Lions
67. Brandin Cooks WR34 vs. Eagles
68. Chris Godwin WR35 at Falcons
69. Adam Thielen WR36 at Saints
70. Jayden Reed WR37 at Giants
71. Kareem Hunt RB29 vs. Jaguars
72. AJ Dillon RB30 at Giants
73. Jake Ferguson TE6 vs. Eagles
74. Elijah Moore WR38 vs. Jaguars
75. Diontae Johnson WR39 vs. Patriots
76. Devin Singletary RB31 at Jets
77. Gabe Davis WR40 at Chiefs
78. Jaylen Warren RB32 vs. Patriots
79. Drake London WR41 vs. Buccaneers
80. Dalton Kincaid TE7 at Chiefs
81. David Njoku TE8 vs. Jaguars
82. Darnell Mooney WR42 vs. Lions
83. Robert Woods WR43 at Jets
84. Zay Jones WR44 at Browns
85. Dameon Pierce RB33 at Jets
86. Cole Kmet TE9 vs. Lions
87. Isaiah Likely TE10 vs. Rams
88. Tee Higgins WR45 vs. Colts
89. Jerry Jeudy WR46 at Chargers
90. George Pickens WR47 vs. Patriots
91. Chuba Hubbard RB34 at Saints
92. Taysom Hill TE11 vs. Panthers
93. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR48 at 49ers
94. Romeo Doubs WR49 at Giants
95. Najee Harris RB35 vs. Patriots
96. Tyler Boyd WR50 vs. Colts
97. Khalil Shakir WR51 at Chiefs
98. Jalin Hyatt WR52 vs. Packers
99. Odell Beckham WR53 vs. Rams
100. Jameson Williams WR54 at Bears
  • Tyjae Spears had six targets in Week 13, of which he caught four, giving him 20 total touches.
  • Alec Pierce is coming off a great game, but Josh Downs has also been in the mix for the Colts, too. If Michael Pittman ends up hitting the free-agent market in the offseason, will Indy go with Pierce and Downs?
  • Sam LaPorta had 29 fantasy points and led the Lions in targets, receptions and receiving yards.
  • Elijah Moore had less than nine fantasy points with old Jets buddy Joe Flacco at QB in Week 13, but Moore also led the Browns with 12 targets, his highest single-game total since Week 13 of 2021. You can't ignore that.
  • I'm torn between overreacting to Devin Singletary's five-point effort on Sunday and having faith. Looking back at my optimistic preseason scouting of Dameon Pierce, who posted 10.1 points, I'm leaning toward freaking out about Singletary.
  • If using Jalin Hyatt off of his 109-yard Week 12 outburst feels like chasing fantasy points, well, that's because it would be. But he did play 60 percent of the snaps in that game, and I expect that number to increase.
  • Jameson Williams has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games. He's starting to heat up. If you're looking to replace Tank Dell, this is the kind of player that you can target.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 14 Opponent
101. Dallas Goedert TE12 at Cowboys
102. Cade Otton TE13 at Falcons
103. Jonathan Mingo WR55 at Saints
104. Juwan Johnson TE14 vs. Panthers
105. Ty Chandler RB36 at Vikings
106. Darius Slayton WR56 vs. Packers
107. Justin Watson WR57 vs. Bills
108. DeVante Parker WR58 at Steelers
109. D'Onta Foreman RB37 at Saints
110. Ezekiel Elliott RB38 at Steelers
111. Miles Sanders RB39 at Saints
112. Kyle Pitts TE15 vs. Buccaneers
113. K.J. Osborn WR59 at Raiders
114. Jalen Guyton WR60 vs. Broncos
115. A.T. Perry WR61 vs. Panthers
116. Michael Mayer TE16 vs. Vikings
117. Gerald Everett TE17 vs. Broncos
118. Samaje Perine RB40 at Chargers
119. Hunter Henry TE18 at Steelers
120. Trey Palmer WR62 at Falcons
121. Tutu Atwell WR63 at Ravens
122. Brevin Jordan TE19 at Jets
123. DJ Chark WR64 at Saints
124. Marvin Mims Jr. WR65 at Chargers
125. Alec Pierce WR66 at Bengals
126. Tyler Higbee TE20 at Ravens
127. Tyler Conklin TE21 vs. Texans
128. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR67 at Steelers
129. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE22 at Dolphins
130. Josh Reynolds WR68 at Bears
131. Roschon Johnson RB41 vs. Lions
132. Tucker Kraft TE23 at Giants
133. Michael Gallup WR69 vs. Eagles
134. Tyler Allgeier RB42 vs. Buccaneers
135. Rico Dowdle RB43 vs. Eagles
136. Latavius Murray RB44 at Chiefs
137. Daniel Bellinger TE24 vs. Packers
138. Royce Freeman RB45 at Ravens
139. Jonnu Smith TE25 vs. Buccaneers
140. Quentin Johnston WR70 vs. Broncos
141. Kalif Raymond WR71 at Bears
142. Skyy Moore WR72 vs. Bills
143. D'Ernest Johnson RB46 at Browns
144. Tanner Hudson TE26 vs. Colts
145. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR73 at Dolphins
146. Cedric Tillman WR74 vs. Jaguars
147. Kenneth Gainwell RB47 at Cowboys
148. Joshua Kelley RB48 vs. Broncos
149. Jaleel McLaughlin RB49 at Chargers
150. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB50 vs. Bills
  • Ezekiel Elliott had 21 touches in Week 13 and scored 10-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games.
  • Roschon Johnson has logged five-plus targets in two of his last three games. The Lions have allowed an opposing running back to finish in the top 12 in scoring in four of their last six games.

