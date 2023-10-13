Ravens-Titans fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 6 game in London

If Jackson is going to have a good day, it’s going to be because of his legs, Mark Andrews and his number one target (by far): Zay Flowers. The rookie leads all Ravens receivers with 152 routes run and 40 targets so far this season but has yet to record a true breakout game thanks to the zero in his touchdown column. The Titans are very soft against wide receivers. This is the game we see Flowers bloom, with 100-plus yards and a score.