Ravens-Titans fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 6 game in London

BEST PLAYS
The Obvious: TE Mark Andrews, RB Derrick Henry, K Justin Tucker
I know, Jackson scored single digit fantasy points last week (again) and his receivers seemed to have Crisco on their gloves. Meanwhile, the Titans have not allowed a single passing TD over the last two weeks. Annnnd … I’m not worried. Prior to last week’s debacle, Jackson had logged 28 fantasy points in consecutive weeks. Prior to facing a still-hobbled Joe Burrow and a combo-platter of Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew, Tennessee had allowed 21-plus points in consecutive weeks. Both outliers return to expectation in London.
If Jackson is going to have a good day, it’s going to be because of his legs, Mark Andrews and his number one target (by far): Zay Flowers. The rookie leads all Ravens receivers with 152 routes run and 40 targets so far this season but has yet to record a true breakout game thanks to the zero in his touchdown column. The Titans are very soft against wide receivers. This is the game we see Flowers bloom, with 100-plus yards and a score.
With Treylon Burks out for a second straight week in Sunday’s loss to the Colts, we finally saw Deandre Hopkins used like DeAndre Hopkins in this Tennessee offense -- aka 11 targets. He also looked like DeAndre Hopkins, snagging eight of those targets for 140 yards. Like Flowers, he also has yet to find the end zone this season and, like with Flowers, I think that changes this week.
I know Justin Tucker is the “Obvious” start here (as the best kicker in football), but there’s a good chance Folk outshines him in London this Sunday. Folk has made multiple field goals in four of five games this season, including six from 40-plus yards. He’s the number four kicker in fantasy and the Ravens are the fourth-best matchup for the position so far (having the league’s best red zone defense will do that). I’d be surprised not to see a double-digit fantasy performance from Folk.
In a Pinch...
Derrick Henry is an “Obvious” play above because he’s Derrick Henry. If you’ve got him, you’re starting him. But Spears has outscored him (for fantasy) in two of the last three games and has actually out-snapped the King 89-to-88 over that span. Plus, the Titans could fall behind in this game, increasing the likelihood they’ll turn to Spears in late-game passing situations. He’s a flex consideration in PPR.
BAD PLAYS
Since losing J.K. Dobbins to injury, the Ravens have yet to establish any sort of reliable rhythm, rhyme or reason with the playtime for Hill and Edwards. In this case, you’re not starting either. The Titans are a top-10 run defense (and a bottom-10 pass defense). Uncertain usage in a stingy matchup is not a good mix.
Any other pass-catchers in Baltimore
Zay Flowers has an (elite) 29 percent target share and Mark Andrews sits at a strong 20 percent. After that, no one else on the team tops 13 percent. It's a mess of inconsistent involvement, injury and talent (or lack thereof). Until the pecking order crystallizes (if that ever happens), you're not starting Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor or anyone else in this room.