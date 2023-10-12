Lamar Jackson takes London: 'It means a lot, just for NFL football to be going global'

Baltimore will play just its second International Series game and its first since a 44-7 London loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. Jackson was a junior at Louisville back then and will now become just the fourth former MVP QB to start a game in London (Tom Brady twice, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan).

Last week in London, the Jaguars upset a Buffalo Bills team that looked slow to get going on Sunday.

Perhaps looking to combat any travel fatigue, head coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens left early this week and are getting adjusted. In contrast, the Bills didn't arrive until Friday morning – roughly 48 hours before game time.

Jackson, for one, is getting acclimated in a hurry.

"I believe us being out here early, it will help us out a lot, instead of a quick turnaround," Jackson said. "Probably in another day or so I'll be perfect."

On the heels of a disastrous loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens (3-2) are looking to rebound against the Titans (2-3), but prior to kickoff, it's clear that Lamar loves London and it's loving him right back.