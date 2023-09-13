NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

Bleh. Kadarius Toney had his worst game as a pro in one of the most high-profile games of the year. Everyone is going to come away with a strong opinion on him -- but he did earn a target on 50 percent of his routes (the highest rate among players with 10 or more routes) and tied for the team lead in targets, despite playing just 26 percent of the snaps. Do not drop him, and if anyone does, scoop him up. Still, coming off that performance (with the Chiefs mixing in seven receivers), he should not be started. Meanwhile, Skyy Moore led the Kansas City wideouts in snaps but earned a target on just 13 percent of routes. And he did not catch any of his three targets. An inability to earn targets is far more concerning, and Moore should be benched -- if not dropped -- immediately.