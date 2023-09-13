NFL RB Index, Week 2: Five potential trade fits for Jonathan Taylor; ranking the top 15 running backs

The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles tear during their Week 1 win over the Texans. With Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the active roster, head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team would look in-house to replace Dobbins’ production. He mentioned calling up Melvin Gordon from the practice squad as a potential option. That’s all fine and dandy, but I’m not really buying it. The Ravens have championship aspirations in 2023, and while they routinely boast one of the best rushing attacks league-wide no matter who shares the backfield with Lamar Jackson, I still feel like they need another dynamic player on offense. Imagine this rushing attack with Jackson and Taylor. Baltimore would dominate defenses on the ground, and that threat would help open up new OC Todd Monken’s passing game. Come on, Baltimore -- do it!