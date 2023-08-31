NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 31

Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills
SIGNINGS

Baltimore Ravens
SIGNINGS

  • DT Bravvion Roy (practice squad), per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
Carolina Panthers
INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Dallas Cowboys
INJURIES

  • S Donovan Wilson (calf) won't practice in a full capacity on Thursday.
Las Vegas Raiders
SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
INJURIES

Minnesota Vikings
SIGNINGS

  • TE T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a contract extension. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the deal will make Hockenson one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.
  • LB Nick Vigil (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
New York Jets
SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson agrees to terms on contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings and ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ have agreed to terms on a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt to don Odell Beckham's former No. 13: 'Want to start my own legacy with it'

Giants third-round pick ﻿Jalin Hyatt﻿ exceeded training camp expectations. Now the rookie is raising the bar a little higher. Hyatt, who wore No. 84 during offseason work, has switched to No. 13, the number famously donned by Odell Beckham Jr.
Josh Allen on whispers Bills' Super Bowl window is closing: 'I don't really hear all that outside noise'

The Buffalo Bills are a trendy pick to lose their grip on the AFC East after three consecutive seasons earning the crown. Josh Allen isn't hearing it.
Joshua Dobbs on Cardinals' QB1 gig: 'I put starting expectations on myself'

After being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Joshua Dobbs is aiming to potentially get the starting job for Week 1 of the 2023 season. "I put starting expectations on myself," Dobbs said
Giants DE Jihad Ward irked by 'Hard Knocks' portrayal of QB Aaron Rodgers tiff 

New York Giants defensive end Jihad Ward isn't happy with how he was portrayed in HBO's "Hard Knocks" regarding his tiff with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in last week's preseason finale.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach 'hopeful' DL Chris Jones is in 'lineup and he's ready to go' for Week 1

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is "hopeful" defensive end Chris Jones will be in the lineup Week 1.
Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not entertaining trading Nick Bosa but 'can imagine' him missing games

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been unsurprised for most of the standoff, but admitted Wednesday the situation has become a bit worrisome to the point he could see Nick Bosa missing game time. However, he was adamant his star pass rusher would not be traded. 
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs puts contract squabbles in past: 'It's a clean slate with me'

Following a lengthy absence from the team, Josh Jacobs returned to the Raiders facility Wednesday and spoke to the media for the first time since signing a new one-year deal over the weekend. 
Dolphins GM Chris Grier tables Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins extension talks until offseason

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Wednesday that any potential contract extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would come after the 2023 NFL season.
Colts GM Chris Ballard says Jonathan Taylor situation 'sucks,' but 'relationships are repairable'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke at length to reporters on Wednesday about this situation involving star running back Jonathan Taylor.
Packers were additional team involved in RB Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins GM on talks with Colts

The Green Bay Packers were the "mystery" team involved in talks for a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.