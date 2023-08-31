NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- QB Shane Buechele (practice squad)
- LB Christian Kirksey (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DT Bravvion Roy (practice squad), per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
INJURIES
- TE Stephen Sullivan (hip) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- RB Demetric Felton (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk (knee) placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- S Donovan Wilson (calf) won't practice in a full capacity on Thursday.
SIGNINGS
- LB Isaac Darkangelo (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (hand) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games of 2023.
- OL Robert Jones (knee) placed on IR.
- CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) placed on IR.
SIGNINGS
- TE T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a contract extension. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the deal will make Hockenson one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.
- LB Nick Vigil (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
SIGNINGS
- RB Xazavian Valladay (practice squad)
- OL Jason Poe (practice squad)
- DL Jalyn Holmes (practice squad)
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (practice squad)
- S Tyreque Jones (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- TE Josh Pederson (practice squad)
- OL Blake Hance
- DL Angelo Blackson
- DL Esezi Otomewo (practice squad)
- DL Tommy Togiai (practice squad)
- S Ayo Oyelola (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OL Cooper Hodges placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the season.
- DT DaVon Hamilton placed on IR.
SIGNINGS
- OT Le'Raven Clark (practice squad)
- DT Thomas Booker (practice squad)
- CB Tiawan Mullen (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- RB Patrick Laird (practice squad)
- DL Patrick O'Connor (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- C Tyler Larsen
- DT Abdullah Anderson
- LB Jabril Cox (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DE Efe Obada placed on injured reserve.
- DT Phidarian Mathis placed on IR.