Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill will not face NFL discipline following offseason incident

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not face league discipline following his off-field incidents this past offseason, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Hill was investigated by police in June after a dispute with a South Florida marine worker who accused him of assault. The issue was resolved in July, per attorneys representing Hill and the worker.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," read the joint statement provided by Evan Feldman, the attorney for the employee of the Kelly Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, Hill's attorney.

Hill, a 29-year-old All-Pro, will begin his second season with the Dolphins on Sept. 10 when Miami visits the Los Angeles Chargers.