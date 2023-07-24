Around the NFL

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill resolves dispute with South Florida marina worker

Published: Jul 24, 2023 at 06:31 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has resolved his dispute with a man he was accused of assaulting at a marina.

Hill's attorney and the lawyer for the man, who works for a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, released a statement to ESPN on Monday.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," read the joint statement provided by Evan Feldman, the attorney for the employee of the Kelly Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, Hill's attorney.

Hill had been under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after it was reported that he got into an argument with the employee, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.

Hill, a 29-year-old All-Pro, will begin his second training camp with the Miami Dolphins this week. He led the Dolphins with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards in 2022.

Copyright Associated Press 2023

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 100-91: Trevor Lawrence debuts at No. 96

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence from Nos. 100-91?

news

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agrees to one-year contract with Raiders

Marcus Peters has found his next stop in his NFL journey: Las Vegas. The veteran cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Colts agree to terms with QB Anthony Richardson on four-year rookie contract

Anthony Richardson is under contract ahead of the start of training camp. The Colts' No. 4 overall draft pick agreed to his four-year rookie deal on Monday.

news

Texans, QB C.J. Stroud agree to terms on rookie contract with upfront $23.38M signing bonus

The Texans and C.J. Stroud have agreed to terms on a four-year, $36.3 million fully guaranteed rookie contract that includes a $23.38 million signing bonus upfront, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

Packers president says team will retire Aaron Rodgers' number 'at the appropriate time'

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said on Monday that the team will retire Aaron Rodgers' No. 12 uniform "at the appropriate time."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffers non-contact knee injury at practice, carted off field

One of the Detroit Lions' big offseason acquisitions went down with a potentially serious injury on Monday. Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson suffered a right leg injury and was carted off the field.

news

Jets reveal 'Legacy White' throwback uniforms

The Jets on Monday revealed new "Legacy White" throwback uniforms -- a modernized version of threads reminiscent of the 1980s, one of the franchise's more popular eras.

news

Josh Jacobs won't report to Raiders training camp after no long-term deal reached

Josh Jacobs won't join his Raiders teammates when they report to training camp on Tuesday. The franchise-tagged RB won't report for camp and has told people close to him that he doesn't plan to return anytime soon.

news

Bills RB Nyheim Hines expected to miss 2023 season after suffering knee injury

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines' 2023 campaign is over before it started. Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't see Andy Reid retiring in near future

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't expect to be conducting head coaching interviews any time soon. Hunt said Sunday he doesn't see Andy Reid retiring in the near future.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More