Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for alleged assault and battery 

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed to NFL Media on Wednesday evening.

Hill's investigation stems from an alleged incident on Sunday in Miami Beach.

The Dolphins issued the following statement earlier Wednesday: "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time."

Hill, 29, was investigated in 2019 for alleged battery of his then-3-year-old son, but charges were not filed. While in college at Oklahoma State, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation in which he received a sentence that included three years probation and led to him being kicked off the team.