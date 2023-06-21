Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for an allegation of assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.
The incident under investigation took place on June 18.
"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," the Dolphins said in statement on Wednesday. "We will reserve further comment at this time."
Hill, a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, had 119 receptions for 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, his first season with the Dolphins.