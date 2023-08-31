Around the NFL

Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones

Published: Aug 31, 2023 at 04:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

New England has an answer for its lack of numbers at quarterback. It just isn't a veteran, as most expected.

The Patriots claimed former Panthers quarterback Matt Corral via waivers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Corral was waived by Carolina on Wednesday after just one season spent with the team. The Panthers spent a third-round pick on the former Mississippi standout in the 2022 draft, but he never saw any regular-season action due to a season-ending Lisfranc injury suffered in a preseason game his rookie season.

Related Links

Thursday's move comes with additional spice: Carolina traded up with New England to select Corral in the 2022 draft, giving the Patriots a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 third-round selection in exchange for the 94th-overall pick. The fourth-round pick New England acquired was spent on Western Kentucky passer Bailey Zappe, whom the Patriots released and re-signed to their practice squad this week.

Ultimately, the Patriots ended up with both Corral and Zappe under team control, while the Panthers are left empty-handed. No problem for Carolina, of course: They spent the No. 1 overall pick on Alabama star Bryce Young, who will start for them in Week 1.

Corral, meanwhile, heads to New England, where he'll back up Patriots starter Mac Jones.

Related Content

news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson agrees to terms on contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings and ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with the Vikings that is worth $68.5 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt to don Odell Beckham's former No. 13: 'Want to start my own legacy with it'

Giants third-round pick ﻿Jalin Hyatt﻿ exceeded training camp expectations. Now the rookie is raising the bar a little higher. Hyatt, who wore No. 84 during offseason work, has switched to No. 13, the number famously donned by Odell Beckham Jr.
news

Josh Allen on whispers Bills' Super Bowl window is closing: 'I don't really hear all that outside noise'

The Buffalo Bills are a trendy pick to lose their grip on the AFC East after three consecutive seasons earning the crown. Josh Allen isn't hearing it.
news

Joshua Dobbs on Cardinals' QB1 gig: 'I put starting expectations on myself'

After being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Joshua Dobbs is aiming to potentially get the starting job for Week 1 of the 2023 season. "I put starting expectations on myself," Dobbs said
news

Giants DE Jihad Ward irked by 'Hard Knocks' portrayal of QB Aaron Rodgers tiff 

New York Giants defensive end Jihad Ward isn't happy with how he was portrayed in HBO's "Hard Knocks" regarding his tiff with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in last week's preseason finale.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach 'hopeful' DL Chris Jones is in 'lineup and he's ready to go' for Week 1

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is "hopeful" defensive end Chris Jones will be in the lineup Week 1.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not entertaining trading Nick Bosa but 'can imagine' him missing games

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been unsurprised for most of the standoff, but admitted Wednesday the situation has become a bit worrisome to the point he could see Nick Bosa missing game time. However, he was adamant his star pass rusher would not be traded. 
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs puts contract squabbles in past: 'It's a clean slate with me'

Following a lengthy absence from the team, Josh Jacobs returned to the Raiders facility Wednesday and spoke to the media for the first time since signing a new one-year deal over the weekend. 
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier tables Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins extension talks until offseason

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Wednesday that any potential contract extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would come after the 2023 NFL season.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard says Jonathan Taylor situation 'sucks,' but 'relationships are repairable'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke at length to reporters on Wednesday about this situation involving star running back Jonathan Taylor.