Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones

Thursday's move comes with additional spice: Carolina traded up with New England to select Corral in the 2022 draft, giving the Patriots a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 third-round selection in exchange for the 94th-overall pick. The fourth-round pick New England acquired was spent on Western Kentucky passer Bailey Zappe, whom the Patriots released and re-signed to their practice squad this week.

Ultimately, the Patriots ended up with both Corral and Zappe under team control, while the Panthers are left empty-handed. No problem for Carolina, of course: They spent the No. 1 overall pick on Alabama star Bryce Young, who will start for them in Week 1.