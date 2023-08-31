Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones

New England has an answer for its lack of numbers at quarterback. It just isn't a veteran, as most expected.
The Patriots claimed former Panthers quarterback Matt Corral via waivers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Corral was waived by Carolina on Wednesday after just one season spent with the team. The Panthers spent a third-round pick on the former Mississippi standout in the 2022 draft, but he never saw any regular-season action due to a season-ending Lisfranc injury suffered in a preseason game his rookie season.
Thursday's move comes with additional spice: Carolina traded up with New England to select Corral in the 2022 draft, giving the Patriots a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 third-round selection in exchange for the 94th-overall pick. The fourth-round pick New England acquired was spent on Western Kentucky passer Bailey Zappe, whom the Patriots released and re-signed to their practice squad this week.
Ultimately, the Patriots ended up with both Corral and Zappe under team control, while the Panthers are left empty-handed. No problem for Carolina, of course: They spent the No. 1 overall pick on Alabama star Bryce Young, who will start for them in Week 1.
Corral, meanwhile, heads to New England, where he'll back up Patriots starter Mac Jones.