Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers

The New England Patriots are no longer a one-QB team.
The Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe and rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their practice squad after the young signal-callers cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
The Patriots released Zappe and Cunningham ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to reduce their rosters to 53, leaving incumbent starter Mac Jones temporarily as the only quarterback on the roster.
