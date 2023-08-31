Around the NFL

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson agrees to terms on contract extension

Published: Aug 31, 2023 at 11:13 AM Updated: Aug 31, 2023 at 11:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿'s move to Minnesota won't be temporary.

The tight end has agreed to terms on a contract extension with the Vikings that makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. The team later confirmed the news.

Related Links

Hockenson joined the Vikings via in-season trade with the division-rival Lions in 2022, giving Minnesota a go-to option at the position for quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿. The deal paid off quickly, with Hockenson catching 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played for the NFC North champions.

His production came at a perfect time: right before he entered a contract year. The former first-round pick parlayed his 2022 output into a new contract that will elevate his compensation from a middling rate to a number that should place him in the top 10 at his position.

Minnesota invested in Hockenson despite his extended absence from training camp due to an ear infection, which the tight end promised in mid-August wouldn't prevent him from contributing early in the season.

The Vikings seem to believe Hockenson and aren't taking any chances prior to the start of what would have been his final year under team control. With Hockenson's extension now finished, all eyes will shift toward 2022 receiving leader ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿, who should be next in line for an extension of his own.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt to don Odell Beckham's former No. 13: 'Want to start my own legacy with it'

Giants third-round pick ﻿Jalin Hyatt﻿ exceeded training camp expectations. Now the rookie is raising the bar a little higher. Hyatt, who wore No. 84 during offseason work, has switched to No. 13, the number famously donned by Odell Beckham Jr.
news

Josh Allen on whispers Bills' Super Bowl window is closing: 'I don't really hear all that outside noise'

The Buffalo Bills are a trendy pick to lose their grip on the AFC East after three consecutive seasons earning the crown. Josh Allen isn't hearing it.
news

Joshua Dobbs on Cardinals' QB1 gig: 'I put starting expectations on myself'

After being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Joshua Dobbs is aiming to potentially get the starting job for Week 1 of the 2023 season. "I put starting expectations on myself," Dobbs said
news

Giants DE Jihad Ward irked by 'Hard Knocks' portrayal of QB Aaron Rodgers tiff 

New York Giants defensive end Jihad Ward isn't happy with how he was portrayed in HBO's "Hard Knocks" regarding his tiff with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in last week's preseason finale.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach 'hopeful' DL Chris Jones is in 'lineup and he's ready to go' for Week 1

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is "hopeful" defensive end Chris Jones will be in the lineup Week 1.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not entertaining trading Nick Bosa but 'can imagine' him missing games

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been unsurprised for most of the standoff, but admitted Wednesday the situation has become a bit worrisome to the point he could see Nick Bosa missing game time. However, he was adamant his star pass rusher would not be traded. 
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs puts contract squabbles in past: 'It's a clean slate with me'

Following a lengthy absence from the team, Josh Jacobs returned to the Raiders facility Wednesday and spoke to the media for the first time since signing a new one-year deal over the weekend. 
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier tables Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins extension talks until offseason

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Wednesday that any potential contract extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would come after the 2023 NFL season.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard says Jonathan Taylor situation 'sucks,' but 'relationships are repairable'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke at length to reporters on Wednesday about this situation involving star running back Jonathan Taylor.
news

Packers were additional team involved in RB Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins GM on talks with Colts

The Green Bay Packers were the "mystery" team involved in talks for a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.