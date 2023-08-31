Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson agrees to terms on contract extension

Hockenson joined the Vikings via in-season trade with the division-rival Lions in 2022, giving Minnesota a go-to option at the position for quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿. The deal paid off quickly, with Hockenson catching 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played for the NFC North champions.

His production came at a perfect time: right before he entered a contract year. The former first-round pick parlayed his 2022 output into a new contract that will elevate his compensation from a middling rate to a number that should place him in the top 10 at his position.

Minnesota invested in Hockenson despite his extended absence from training camp due to an ear infection, which the tight end promised in mid-August wouldn't prevent him from contributing early in the season.