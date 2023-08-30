Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

The Miami Dolphins released Gaskin on Tuesday as part of the cut to 53. The 2019 seventh-round pick spent four seasons in South Beach, earning 1,355 yards on 361 carries with seven touchdowns over 38 games, including 17 starts.

The 26-year-old doesn't have a breakaway skill set but is a solid one-cut runner who can hit the hole and finish. He also brings pass-catching ability, netting 101 catches for 701 yards and six scores in his four seasons with the Dolphins. The receiving ability, coupled with solid pass-blocking skills, could help Gaskin find snaps in the Vikings offense.