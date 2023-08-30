Around the NFL

Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

Published: Aug 30, 2023 at 08:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings have added more competition for the RB2 role.

The Vikes are signing running back ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ to the active roster, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

Related Links

The Miami Dolphins released Gaskin on Tuesday as part of the cut to 53. The 2019 seventh-round pick spent four seasons in South Beach, earning 1,355 yards on 361 carries with seven touchdowns over 38 games, including 17 starts.

The 26-year-old doesn't have a breakaway skill set but is a solid one-cut runner who can hit the hole and finish. He also brings pass-catching ability, netting 101 catches for 701 yards and six scores in his four seasons with the Dolphins. The receiving ability, coupled with solid pass-blocking skills, could help Gaskin find snaps in the Vikings offense.

The Vikings moved on from ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ this offseason, electing to elevate ﻿Alexander Mattison﻿ to the starting gig. ﻿Ty Chandler﻿ had a solid preseason, earning him the backup gig. Gaskin enters the fray to push Chandler for those snaps behind Mattison. The moves, in totality, sum up how general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah views the RB position in terms of roster building.

Related Content

news

Patriots teammates express confidence in QB Mac Jones after 'surprising' Bailey Zappe cut

The Patriots' initial 53-man roster included a single quarterback, Mac Jones, with ﻿Bailey Zappe﻿, ﻿Malik Cunningham﻿ and ﻿Trace McSorley﻿ all being cut. It's an odd situation, but the Patriots having one QB on the roster isn't a big deal -- right now.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas details body rejecting hardware from ankle, toe surgeries

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is fully healthy heading into the 2023 season after three years dealing with injuries, a process he says was drawn out when his body rejected hardware from his toe and ankle surgeries.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: 'Don't poke' New York Jets' new QB1

NFL.com's Brendan Walker breaks down "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets" Episode 4. 
news

Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins' focus on 'being the best teammate I can be' after extension talks fall through

Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins isn't getting an extension ahead of the 2023 season, but that's not dissuading him from doing whatever he can to be the best for his squad in the year ahead. 
news

Trey Lance 'had a big smile' when he found out he was traded to Cowboys

Quarterback Trey Lance is excited about his new home after being traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys last week. "When I heard 'Cowboys,' I had a big smile on my face," Lance said. 
news

'We'll see' says Bengals HC Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow practicing next week

Just when Bengals QB Joe Burrow will return to the practice field from a calf strain remains a mystery. 
news

Veteran TE Jimmy Graham makes Saints' initial 53-man roster for 2023 NFL season

Jimmy Graham's return to New Orleans became complete on Tuesday when the veteran tight end made the Saints' initial 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Patriots waive backup QBs Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham in surprising cutdown day cuts

In a pair of surprising moves, the Patriots waived backup quarterbacks Baily Zappe and Malik Cunningham. Incumbent starter Mac Jones is now the only QB on the team's roster.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list after no trade, will miss at least four games 

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will remain on the physically unable to perform list after no trade materialized, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. 
news

Cowboys acquire CB Noah Igbinoghene from Dolphins for CB Kelvin Joseph

The Dolphins are sending cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, to the Cowboys in exchange for CB Kelvin Joseph, a 2021 second-round selection. 
news

Damar Hamlin makes Bills' initial 53-man roster

The Damar Hamlin comeback story continues to chug along. Hamlin has made the Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero