Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

The Minnesota Vikings have added more competition for the RB2 role.
The Vikes are signing running back Myles Gaskin to the active roster, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per a source informed of the situation.
ESPN first reported the news.
The Miami Dolphins released Gaskin on Tuesday as part of the cut to 53. The 2019 seventh-round pick spent four seasons in South Beach, earning 1,355 yards on 361 carries with seven touchdowns over 38 games, including 17 starts.
The 26-year-old doesn't have a breakaway skill set but is a solid one-cut runner who can hit the hole and finish. He also brings pass-catching ability, netting 101 catches for 701 yards and six scores in his four seasons with the Dolphins. The receiving ability, coupled with solid pass-blocking skills, could help Gaskin find snaps in the Vikings offense.
The Vikings moved on from Dalvin Cook this offseason, electing to elevate Alexander Mattison to the starting gig. Ty Chandler had a solid preseason, earning him the backup gig. Gaskin enters the fray to push Chandler for those snaps behind Mattison. The moves, in totality, sum up how general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah views the RB position in terms of roster building.