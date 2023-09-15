Around the NFL

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee), DL Chris Jones expected to play Sunday vs. Jaguars 

Published: Sep 15, 2023 at 02:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Much of the postgame discussion following Kansas City's 21-20 loss to Detroit in Week 1 centered on the absences of ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and Chris Jones.

Would the Chiefs have won with them? We'll never know, but we don't have to debate it in Week 2 because both will play against Jacksonville, coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday.

Well, that solves that. The rematch of the AFC Divisional Round showdown won by the Chiefs will take place with just about every important member of Kansas City's roster available. Gone are the concerns over Jones' contract, and given 10 days to rest and receive treatment, Kelce, officially listed as questionable, is ready to test his knee against the Jaguars.

Without the two, the Chiefs struggled to produce in the final minutes of a tight contest in front of a national audience. ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ watched on-target passes fall to incomplete in the most important moments, with ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ dropping what would have been a chain-moving pass, and ﻿Skyy Moore﻿ having his first reception wiped out by penalty. And when Kansas City needed to get a defensive stop, Jones was missing from a front that saw ﻿David Montgomery﻿ run through it for crucial first downs.

Jacksonville is no slouch; the Jaguars won a back-and-forth affair over the Colts in Indianapolis last weekend. But Jacksonville's last loss also came at the hands of these Chiefs.

They'll attempt to earn redemption against a Chiefs squad that will arrive at full strength.

