Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee), DL Chris Jones expected to play Sunday vs. Jaguars 

Without the two, the Chiefs struggled to produce in the final minutes of a tight contest in front of a national audience. Patrick Mahomes watched on-target passes fall to incomplete in the most important moments, with Kadarius Toney dropping what would have been a chain-moving pass, and Skyy Moore having his first reception wiped out by penalty. And when Kansas City needed to get a defensive stop, Jones was missing from a front that saw David Montgomery run through it for crucial first downs.