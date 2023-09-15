Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee), DL Chris Jones expected to play Sunday vs. Jaguars 

Without the two, the Chiefs struggled to produce in the final minutes of a tight contest in front of a national audience. ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ watched on-target passes fall to incomplete in the most important moments, with ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ dropping what would have been a chain-moving pass, and ﻿Skyy Moore﻿ having his first reception wiped out by penalty. And when Kansas City needed to get a defensive stop, Jones was missing from a front that saw ﻿David Montgomery﻿ run through it for crucial first downs.