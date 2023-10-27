Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 8

Waddle has been a very mediocre fantasy producer this season, but you should still be able to trade him away for much more than he is worth, due to name value. Waddle has had fewer than 65 receiving yards in each of his last four games and has yet to hit 100 receiving yards in a game in 2023. Not only is the production lacking this season, he also is dealing with a back injury, the latest malady in a career that has included multiple injuries. I foresee Waddle scoring in a similar range to a WR like Tee Higgins throughout the remainder of the season, and there is a strong chance you can trade Waddle for Higgins plus another starter-worthy asset.