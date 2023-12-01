Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 13

After a disappointing first two months of the 2023 season, Lawrence has stepped up his fantasy production over the last two weeks. In fact, he’s scored the second-most fantasy points among QBs over the last two weeks. His three rushing touchdowns in those two games certainly helped (he had zero rushing TDs from Weeks 1-10). Lawrence has still not had a game this season with 3-plus passing touchdowns and he’s had one or zero passing touchdowns in 8 of 11 games this season.





Ridley has been riding the high wave with Lawrence over the last two weeks. Jacksonville’s WR1 has had a rollercoaster of a fantasy season. He has finished as a top-10 fantasy WR three times, but he has finished as the WR50 or worse in five other weeks this year. Yikes. That type of inconsistency is extremely scary as we get closer to the fantasy playoffs.





Lawrence and Ridley might put up another solid performance together in Week 13 against the Bengals, but their matchups are about to take a turn for the worst. They will face the Browns, Ravens and Panthers in three of the final four weeks of the fantasy season. All three of those defenses rank among the top six in fantasy points allowed to the QB and WR positions this season, with the Ravens and Browns currently positioned as the top two pass defenses in the NFL.