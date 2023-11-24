Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 12

Make sure to check your league settings for the trade deadline date. Most leagues will cut off trades following the conclusion of Week 12 or Week 13. This might be your last chance to make the critical moves needed to bring home that championship trophy. This is the time to take your team from good to unstoppable.
With that in mind, here are three fantasy players to buy low and three to sell high.
BUY LOW
Pacheco's had a rough stretch of fantasy performances over the last few weeks. He hasn’t found the end zone since Week 7 and has seen just two targets over the Chiefs’ last two games combined. However, he has looked very impressive as a runner and has been given 15-plus carries in six games this season, tied for the third-most such games among all players. I’m willing to bet on the volume and Pacheco’s talent turning into significant fantasy points sooner rather than later, especially considering how favorable the Chiefs’ upcoming schedule is for fantasy running backs. They face the Raiders (twice), Packers, Bills and Bengals in five of their final six games of the fantasy season -- all of those teams are very suspect when it comes to stopping the run this year.
Pittman finished as a top-18 fantasy WR in five straight weeks heading into the Colts' Week 11 bye. In fact, Pittman is the WR12 in fantasy points per game this season (minimum 6 games). But for some reason, he’s still rarely talked about as a top-tier fantasy asset. If he’s undervalued by his fantasy manager in your league, you should take advantage, acquire him and ride him to your championship. His next four matchups -- against the Buccaneers, Titans, Bengals and Steelers -- are super juicy. The Buccaneers and Titans are allowing the fourth- and sixth-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position this season, while the Bengals and Steelers are allowing the most and third-most yards per reception in the NFL.
Over the last two weeks, Johnson has recorded just three receptions for 33 yards on 12 targets. Johnson was rightfully frustrated with the offense's performance during and after last week’s game.
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada seemed oddly determined to avoid utilizing the middle of the field. But Canada was fired this week, and with new voices (QB coach Mike Sullivan and RB coach Eddie Faulkner) taking over in that role, I expect Johnson to see more targets over the middle, where he has shined in the past with strong yards-after-catch ability. Plus, he has several favorable matchups remaining on the schedule. Johnson will face the Bengals twice over the next five weeks -- they’re allowing by far the most yards per receptions to wide receivers in 2023. He will also get to face the Cardinals, who are allowing the highest catch rate to wide receivers this year.
SELL HIGH
Herbert has finished as a top-three fantasy QB in each of the last two weeks -- and you can probably trade him straight-up for basically any QB not named Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts or maybe Dak Prescott. You should consider it, as Herbert’s rest-of-season schedule is brutal for fantasy quarterbacks: He will face the Ravens, Patriots (in New England), Broncos, Raiders and Bills. This season, the Ravens are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to QBs, and the Bills are allowing the fourth-fewest. The Patriots and Raiders each rank top-11 against the position, and the Broncos have allowed just five passing touchdowns since Week 6. I took my own advice this week and traded Herbert away for Brock Purdy, who has a very favorable rest-of-season schedule and is red-hot with Deebo Samuel back.
Barkley had a monster Week 11, putting up 30 fantasy points against the Commanders. However, he was averaging a modest 14 fantasy points per game over the five weeks prior. He’s stuck on a miserable offense that will typically limit his upside, and I think it’s best to take this opportunity to sell high before he faces a brutal schedule down the stretch.
Over his last four games of the fantasy season, Barkley will face the Eagles (twice), the Saints and the Rams. The Eagles are currently the best rush defense in the NFL. The Saints have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to RBs. And the Rams have allowed the fewest receiving yards to RBs this season -- that's the one area where Barkley can make up for the Giants' poor offense.
Just when everyone finally decided to bench Ridley, he went and doubled his touchdown total on the year last Sunday -- he came into the game with two on the season and scored two in Week 11 alone. Even though he was probably sitting on your bench, you can still capitalize on the performance by trading him at his increased value. Ridley has been highly inconsistent this season and has finished outside the top-50 fantasy WRs in five different weeks in 2023.
Ridley will face the Browns, Ravens and Panthers in three of his final four games of the fantasy season -- all three rank in the top seven in fewest fantasy points per game allowed to the wide receiver position this season.