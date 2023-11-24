Fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 12

Over the last two weeks, Johnson has recorded just three receptions for 33 yards on 12 targets. Johnson was rightfully frustrated with the offense's performance during and after last week’s game.





Offensive coordinator Matt Canada seemed oddly determined to avoid utilizing the middle of the field. But Canada was fired this week, and with new voices (QB coach Mike Sullivan and RB coach Eddie Faulkner) taking over in that role, I expect Johnson to see more targets over the middle, where he has shined in the past with strong yards-after-catch ability. Plus, he has several favorable matchups remaining on the schedule. Johnson will face the Bengals twice over the next five weeks -- they’re allowing by far the most yards per receptions to wide receivers in 2023. He will also get to face the Cardinals, who are allowing the highest catch rate to wide receivers this year.



