NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Bryce Young's career day lifts Panthers to second win

Arizona’s secondary has been much more successful against the slot than against outside wide receivers. Adjusted to the offense, the Cardinals rank fifth on the inside but 29th out wide, where rookie Rams wide receiver Puca Nacua lines up. His quarterback has been most vulnerable when under pressure. Against the blitz, Matthew Stafford is 24th in yards per pass, while he ranks inside the top 10 against more conservative defensive calls. It's no surprise Stafford put up his best passer rating of the year against Jonathan Gannon’s defense in Week 6, since the Cardinals are a bottom-three team in blitz rate. That said, Nacua will record 10-plus receptions, 100-plus receiving yards and at least one touchdown Sunday in Arizona.