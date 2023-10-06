NFL fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 5

With the Jets limiting Hall’s touches over the start of the season, it has been a rough past three fantasy weeks for him. However, it appears the coaching staff is loosening up the reins, as Robert Saleh says there's "no pitch count" on the explosive back going forward. If the Jets want to have any chance at success, they need to get the ball into the hands of their best playmakers: Hall and WR Garrett Wilson. Hall is leading the NFL with an average of 6.6 yards per carry this season (minimum 30 carries) and he gets to face the atrocious Broncos defense on Sunday. I expect a huge fantasy week from the second-year stud, and if that happens, his price will skyrocket in value. Trade for him now.