NFL fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 5

As we enter the fifth week of the 2023 NFL season, it is time to start looking toward the future. Over the next few weeks, you should begin to focus on building a championship roster around your core studs.
With that in mind, here are three fantasy players to buy low and three to sell high:
BUY LOW
With the Jets limiting Hall’s touches over the start of the season, it has been a rough past three fantasy weeks for him. However, it appears the coaching staff is loosening up the reins, as Robert Saleh says there's "no pitch count" on the explosive back going forward. If the Jets want to have any chance at success, they need to get the ball into the hands of their best playmakers: Hall and WR Garrett Wilson. Hall is leading the NFL with an average of 6.6 yards per carry this season (minimum 30 carries) and he gets to face the atrocious Broncos defense on Sunday. I expect a huge fantasy week from the second-year stud, and if that happens, his price will skyrocket in value. Trade for him now.
In two games playing with Jimmy Garoppolo, Meyers saw double-digit targets in both and averaged 22.3 fantasy points. Prior to Week 4, Meyers was looking like an A+ free agency signing for the Raiders and one of the biggest steals late in fantasy drafts. Fortunately for those who want to trade for him, Meyers didn’t have a strong connection with rookie QB Aidan O’Connell last Sunday and he recorded just two receptions for 33 yards. This may give people a small buying window to trade for Meyers before Garoppolo gets back onto the field.
It was the Nico Collins show in Houston last Sunday, but don’t forget how impressive the Texans' third-round rookie looked during the two games prior. Over Weeks 2 and 3, Dell recorded 12 receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He is a special talent and should only get better as his debut season progresses. The Texans' passing offense has been rolling, while they continue to struggle to run the ball. There is room for both Collins and Dell to finish the season as great fantasy producers ... but it will be much easier and cheaper to trade for Dell than Collins.
SELL HIGH
Pacheco recorded his first 20-point fantasy performance and looked fantastic on national television last Sunday night against the Jets -- don’t waste this opportunity to sell high and upgrade at the RB position. This was actually Pacheco’s first game scoring more than 16 points (PPR) in his career. Prior to Week 4, Pacheco had scored 12 or fewer points in seven of his last eight games. The Chiefs are a team that utilizes a different secondary weapon (behind Travis Kelce) each week; last week just happened to be Pacheco’s game. You very likely could trade Pacheco for a guy like Breece Hall, who offers way more upside and league-winning abilities moving forward.
For a Buffalo running back, Cook has actually put up relatively good numbers in fantasy this season, averaging 14.5 points per game. However, he still doesn’t have a very high ceiling in any given week, as the Bills prefer to keep the ball in the hands of their star QB Josh Allen for the majority of the game. Plus, Cook has a ton of competition for carries around the goal line, with Allen, Latavius Murray and Damien Harris already stealing five rushing touchdowns from him through four games this season.
If you didn’t already sell high on Sutton following his big Week 3, there is still a small window to trade him away after he came down with another receiving touchdown in Week 4. The Broncos face a tough slate of defenses over their next five games, drawing the Jets, Chiefs (twice), Packers and Bills -- all of whom are stingy against wide receivers. Trade away Sutton now for any viable starter (or rookie with upside) before his value plunges in the coming weeks.