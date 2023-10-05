Fantasy Football

Jaguars-Bills fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 5 game in London

Published: Oct 05, 2023 at 04:16 PM
Programming note: Jaguars-Bills is airing live exclusively on NFL Network from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET and also available to stream on NFL+. To make that viewing experience even better, here's a fantasy primer for Sunday's game. Enjoy!

BEST PLAYS

The Obvious: QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs﻿, RB James Cook

Buffalo Bills · WR

Davis remains one of the toughest weekly calls for fantasy managers -- but I’d roll him out in London. He’s scored a touchdown in three straight games and is due for a 100-yard outing. Jacksonville has allowed the second-most yards per attempt on deep targets this season and surrendered 145 yards and a score to deep-threat rookie ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tank Dell﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ two weeks ago.

Jacksonville Jaguars · TE

On paper, the Bills are one of the toughest matchups for tight ends this season (6.3 PPG allowed to the position), but they have faced a cakewalk schedule highlighted by Dolphins TE ﻿﻿﻿Durham Smythe﻿﻿﻿ and Commanders TE Cole Turner. Meanwhile, Engram has been the most consistent tight end in fantasy (logging double-digit fantasy points in three straight games and 9.9 in Week 1). Don’t let the “red matchup” scare you off Engram.

Jacksonville Jaguars · RB

Pop quiz: Which team has allowed the most yards per carry so far this season? The Broncos are a great guess, but they’re No. 2 -- behind the Bills. Buffalo has been gashed by explosive backs like ﻿﻿De'Von Achane﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Breece Hall﻿﻿ -- and Etienne fits the same mold. Against a pressure-happy Bills front, Etienne is Jacksonville’s best tool for keeping the offense ahead of the chains.

Sneakily Startable: Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (I feel a breakout coming soon, and the Jags just surrendered 95 yards on six catches to Jonnu Smith, also in London).

BAD PLAYS

Jacksonville Jaguars · QB

The Bills have absolutely smothered opposing quarterbacks this season, sporting a 46% pressure rate and a 3:8 TD-to-INT ratio (both second in the league to only the Cowboys). Meanwhile, Lawrence has yet to reach 18 fantasy points in a game and has not looked great under pressure. This is a match made in you know where. Find another option if you can.

Jacksonville Jaguars · WR

The absence of ﻿﻿﻿Tre'Davious White﻿﻿﻿ (who suffered a season-ending injury last Sunday) makes Ridley a little more palatable in this game, but I’d still prefer to avoid him if I can. He’s the downfield threat for Lawrence and the Jags, an archetype Buffalo is built to neutralize with its pass rush (SEE: ﻿﻿﻿Tyreek Hill﻿﻿﻿, held to three catches for 58 yards in Week 4). If you don’t have a better option (a la ﻿﻿﻿Adam Thielen﻿﻿﻿), Ridley’s a low-end WR3 with touchdown upside.

