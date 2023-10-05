Jaguars-Bills fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 5 game in London

Programming note: Jaguars-Bills is airing live exclusively on NFL Network from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 a.m. ET and also available to stream on NFL+. To make that viewing experience even better, here's a fantasy primer for Sunday's game. Enjoy!
BEST PLAYS
The Obvious: QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, RB James Cook
Davis remains one of the toughest weekly calls for fantasy managers -- but I’d roll him out in London. He’s scored a touchdown in three straight games and is due for a 100-yard outing. Jacksonville has allowed the second-most yards per attempt on deep targets this season and surrendered 145 yards and a score to deep-threat rookie Tank Dell two weeks ago.
On paper, the Bills are one of the toughest matchups for tight ends this season (6.3 PPG allowed to the position), but they have faced a cakewalk schedule highlighted by Dolphins TE Durham Smythe and Commanders TE Cole Turner. Meanwhile, Engram has been the most consistent tight end in fantasy (logging double-digit fantasy points in three straight games and 9.9 in Week 1). Don’t let the “red matchup” scare you off Engram.
Pop quiz: Which team has allowed the most yards per carry so far this season? The Broncos are a great guess, but they’re No. 2 -- behind the Bills. Buffalo has been gashed by explosive backs like De'Von Achane and Breece Hall -- and Etienne fits the same mold. Against a pressure-happy Bills front, Etienne is Jacksonville’s best tool for keeping the offense ahead of the chains.
Sneakily Startable: Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (I feel a breakout coming soon, and the Jags just surrendered 95 yards on six catches to Jonnu Smith, also in London).
BAD PLAYS
The Bills have absolutely smothered opposing quarterbacks this season, sporting a 46% pressure rate and a 3:8 TD-to-INT ratio (both second in the league to only the Cowboys). Meanwhile, Lawrence has yet to reach 18 fantasy points in a game and has not looked great under pressure. This is a match made in you know where. Find another option if you can.
The absence of Tre'Davious White (who suffered a season-ending injury last Sunday) makes Ridley a little more palatable in this game, but I’d still prefer to avoid him if I can. He’s the downfield threat for Lawrence and the Jags, an archetype Buffalo is built to neutralize with its pass rush (SEE: Tyreek Hill, held to three catches for 58 yards in Week 4). If you don’t have a better option (a la Adam Thielen), Ridley’s a low-end WR3 with touchdown upside.