Jaguars-Bills fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 5 game in London

The absence of ﻿﻿﻿Tre'Davious White﻿﻿﻿ (who suffered a season-ending injury last Sunday) makes Ridley a little more palatable in this game, but I’d still prefer to avoid him if I can. He’s the downfield threat for Lawrence and the Jags, an archetype Buffalo is built to neutralize with its pass rush (SEE: ﻿﻿﻿Tyreek Hill﻿﻿﻿, held to three catches for 58 yards in Week 4). If you don’t have a better option (a la ﻿﻿﻿Adam Thielen﻿﻿﻿), Ridley’s a low-end WR3 with touchdown upside.