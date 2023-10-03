Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 4 game of 2023 season

FULL BOX SCORE





Chiefs fans would likely prefer to fast-forward through the middle two quarters of Sunday night’s game, when the Jets closed in on the lead, but should be more than happy to watch Kansas City pull out the win in gritty style in the fourth quarter. After not particularly looking himself for a good portion of the matchup, Patrick Mahomes led an 80-yard field goal drive to take a 23-20 lead. And after Zach Wilson fumbled away the Jets’ chances of responding, Mahomes secured the win with his legs. One play after offensive holding negated a first-down run by Mahomes, he again had to scramble and successfully ran 25 yards on third down to extend the drive and drain the clock. Just after the two-minute warning Mahomes again had to run to convert a third down, smartly sliding before getting to the end zone so the time would continue to tick away. Having used up over half of the fourth quarter on this one drive, Mahomes was able to take a knee without the Jets getting another chance with the ball.





