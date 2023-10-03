Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 4 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAME
SUNDAY GAMES
- Kansas City Chiefs 23, New York Jets 20
- Los Angeles Chargers 24, Las Vegas Raiders 17
- Dallas Cowboys 38, New England Patriots 3
- San Francisco 49ers 35, Arizona Cardinals 16
- Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Atlanta Falcons 7
- Buffalo Bills 48, Miami Dolphins 20
- Minnesota Vikings 21, Carolina Panthers 13
- Denver Broncos 31, Chicago Bears 28
- Baltimore Ravens 28, Cleveland Browns 3
- Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6
- Los Angeles Rams 29, Indianapolis Colts 23
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9
- Philadelphia Eagles 34, Washington Commanders 31
- Tennessee Titans 27, Cincinnati Bengals 3
THURSDAY GAME
MONDAY GAME
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Scrub ahead to the final three or so minutes of the first half of this prime-time affair to see one of the wildest sequences of Week 4. First, you'll ask: Why is Drew Lock in the game? Well, Geno Smith was in the locker room undergoing examination on his ailing knee, calling the backup into action. Start at the beginning of the drive to see Lock knock off the rust in real time, letting a few frantic passes fly wide of his intended targets. By then, you'll be primed to see the most important play of the night, when Lock rolled right, found a wide-open Noah Fant and then watched him rumble down the sideline through an assortment of arm tackles down toward the goal line. No, that initial ruling of a touchdown didn't count, but stick around for one more play to see Kenneth Walker pound it into the end zone from a yard out. This wasn't Seahawks football at its finest, but it accurately captured a wacky, if not disjointed night of football in the Meadowlands. And it produced a positive outcome for the 3-1 Seahawks.
Re-watch the Seahawks' win on NFL+.
SUNDAY GAMES
Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:
Chiefs fans would likely prefer to fast-forward through the middle two quarters of Sunday night’s game, when the Jets closed in on the lead, but should be more than happy to watch Kansas City pull out the win in gritty style in the fourth quarter. After not particularly looking himself for a good portion of the matchup, Patrick Mahomes led an 80-yard field goal drive to take a 23-20 lead. And after Zach Wilson fumbled away the Jets’ chances of responding, Mahomes secured the win with his legs. One play after offensive holding negated a first-down run by Mahomes, he again had to scramble and successfully ran 25 yards on third down to extend the drive and drain the clock. Just after the two-minute warning Mahomes again had to run to convert a third down, smartly sliding before getting to the end zone so the time would continue to tick away. Having used up over half of the fourth quarter on this one drive, Mahomes was able to take a knee without the Jets getting another chance with the ball.
Re-watch the Chiefs' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Interested in a little fourth-quarter Chargers chaos to rev your engine? Well you've got it in Week 4, when head coach Brandon Staley once again elected to go for it on fourth-and-short in his own territory in a close game, failed, and needed his defense to bail him out. This time, the sequence included a fantastic throw from the Raiders' rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who found Davante Adams on a must-have fourth-down completion along the sideline that saw Adams get just enough of his frame to touch the turf in bounds to keep the drive alive. It felt as if the walls were crumbling around the Chargers in this moment, but cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. decided it was his time to save the day. He slid underneath an O'Connell pass intended for Jakobi Meyers along the goal line, picking off the Purdue product and preserving the victory for the Chargers.
Re-watch the Chargers' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Dallas defense was the star of the show. Already having generated a fumble for a score, Dan Quinn's D added a second takeaway for good measure to blow the game open in the first half. With the Patriots trying to get into field-goal range late in the second quarter, Mac Jones began to leave a clean pocket, moving to his right. The QB stopped and flung a pass back across the field. Jones had gotten away with a similar toss earlier. Not this time. Cowboys CB DaRon Bland read the pass the entire way, jumped in front of Kendrick Bourne and raced 54 yards for the TD. Ball game.
Re-watch the Cowboys' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Each of Christian McCaffrey’s four touchdowns were impressive, but if you had to pick one to highlight, it would be his 18-yard touchdown run that put the 49ers up 14-0 early in the second quarter. Brock Purdy swung a backwards pass to McCaffrey, who caught it in the flat, hurdling Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark, slaloming his way to the end zone and powering through Jalen Thompson for the score. We should note that there was great blocking on the play from the Niners’ George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Jake Brendel. But when celebrities such as LeBron James highlighted the play on social media, it was McCaffrey’s hurdle that got their attention the most.
Re-watch the 49ers' win on NFL+.
Jeremy Bergman's NFL+ moment of the game:
After yet another slow start, Atlanta was on the march. With their team down 10-0 midway through the second quarter, Desmond Ridder and Bijan Robinson had picked up four first downs and finally reached Jacksonville territory. The Falcons were making a game of it! And then … they weren't. Ridder's middle-of-the-field pass intended for Drake London found the Jaguars' Darious Williams instead, who housed it 61 yards for the longest pick-six in international game history. But don't change that dial. On the very next offensive play, Ridder tried the middle of the field again and got picked again. In two plays, the second-year QB tripled his career INT total, and the Falcons never recovered.
Re-watch the Jaguars' win on NFL+.
Back to top
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
With the offenses throwing haymakers early, Buffalo's defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs in the second quarter. Holding a seven-point lead, Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs on the sideline. The superstar receiver took what looked to be a solid 15-yard gain (while being illegally contacted) and turned it into much more. Diggs spun out of a tackle at the catch point, broke past another defender, and raced to pay dirt for a 55-yard TD to give Buffalo a two-score lead it would never surrender.
Re-watch the Bills' win on NFL+.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
The first of three sacks by Vikings safety Harrison Smith turned the tide in Sunday's win over the Panthers. Smith went untouched off the edge on a blitz, stripping Bryce Young and allowing D.J. Wonnum to scoop the ball up and rumble for 51-yard touchdown to get Minnesota its first lead of the game midway through the third quarter. The defensive TD essentially erased Kirk Cousins' pick-six that went for 99 yards to start the game and prompted a rough first half for the purple and gold. Smith would later sack Young twice during the Panthers' final gasp, securing the Vikings' first win of the season.
Re-watch the Vikings' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
After storming back to tie the game, the Broncos' defense came up with a huge fourth-and-1 stop to keep the contest even with 2:52 remaining. On Denver's first play with a chance to take the lead, head coach Sean Payton dialed up a deep shot, and Russell Wilson hit Marvin Mims for a 48-yard strike. The back-to-back big plays brought the Broncos from the precipice of an 0-4 start to the doorstep of a win. Three plays later, Wil Lutz nailed a 51-yard field goal, and the Broncos held on to complete a 21-point second-half comeback.
Re-watch the Broncos' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Sunday became the Lamar Jackson Show in Cleveland, where the viewers hate-watch the stylings of the annual foil to their Browns. In front of a packed house at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Jackson and the Ravens knifed through the Browns' lauded defense, putting together a fantastic, 10-play, 74-yard scoring drive in the second quarter that included a healthy mix of run and pass, a beautiful dime dropped on running back Melvin Gordon, a generous serving of Jackson's improvisation, and a strike delivered by the quarterback to rookie Zay Flowers over Cleveland's defense. He capped the drive -- which sucked the air right out of the lakefront stadium -- by throwing a perfect pass off his back foot over two Browns defenders to Mark Andrews, who won the vertical leap contest to come down with a touchdown catch to make it 21-3. That was enough to cruise to victory.
Re-watch the Ravens' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Folks, C.J. Stroud is very quickly building a lead in the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and if you're not watching him every week because he plays for the Texans, it's time to leave that displeasure with Houston football in the past. It is a new era in H-Town, and Stroud is a major reason for the Texans' optimistic future. We'll fast-forward to the fourth quarter, where you could take a seat and watch the Texans march 58 yards in 10 plays and cap it with a Devin Singletary touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz, or you could scrub ahead to the final 10 minutes, when the Texans chewed up 6:24 off the clock and finished that scoring drive in style via Stroud's second game-sealing touchdown pass in as many weeks. In fact, if you really want to abbreviate it, just move right to the touchdown, a perfectly placed ball to favorite target Nico Collins, who caught it with room to run. He took it 52 yards for an emphatic final score.
Re-watch the Texans' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm’s NFL+ moment of the game:
If you can only watch one drive of this game, check out the OT winner for the Rams. A gimpy Matthew Stafford watched his team build a 23-zip lead, then blow it, forcing overtime with it tied at 23-all. Stafford took a lot of hits, including one from the Colts’ Dayo Odeyingbo that appeared to injure his hip. But Stafford gutted his way through it, leading the game-winning drive. He completed four of his five passes in OT, hitting Puka Nacua on a pretty 22-yard catch and run to end the Colts’ miraculous comeback attempt.
Re-watch the Rams' win on NFL+.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
The final 46 seconds of the first half offered a roller-coaster swing that was instrumental in the Buccaneers' win in New Orleans. Baker Mayfield was looking to cap off a two-minute drive but threw an interception in the end zone. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom was ruled down at the 1-yard line and New Orleans had to call a run with 41 seconds remaining in the half. Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. forced fullback Adam Prentice to fumble on that next play and recovered the ball to revive Tampa Bay's chance at a score. Mayfield found Trey Palmer for a touchdown two plays later, extending the lead, 14-3.
Re-watch the Buccaneers' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm’s NFL+ moment of the game:
A.J. Brown’s incredible catch and run for a 59-yard TD gave the Eagles their first lead in the third quarter, but his 28-yard score with just under two minutes left helped clinch the hard-fought victory for Philly. Brown put a double move on Commanders rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes, who was in single coverage, and dusted him to give the Eagles a 31-24 lead. Washington led 17-7 in the first half and tied it at 24-all with eight minutes left, but Brown’s heroics were too much. He finished the game with eight catches for 168 yards and the two TDs.
Re-watch the Eagles' win on NFL+.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Titans erupted for 24 unanswered first-half points, with the exclamation point being a seven-play, 80-yard drive to extend their lead to 21 as the second quarter ticked away. It began with a rumbling, 16-yard run by Derrick Henry, which Ryan Tannehill followed by dialing up a 44-yard sideline dot to wide receiver Chris Moore on a free play. The Bengals shot themselves in the foot again a few plays later by committing defensive holding on a third down in the red zone. The Titans made them pay, eventually concluding their fresh set of downs on a surprise touchdown pass by Henry to a wide-open Josh Whyle. It was a demoralizing gut punch -- one that proved more than enough to topple the opposing Bengals.
Re-watch the Titans' win on NFL+.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm’s NFL+ moment of the game:
As the Packers swung the momentum back their way, cutting a 27-3 Lions lead into a 27-17 deficit early in the fourth quarter, it was game on at Lambeau. But the Packers allowed the Lions to chew up yards and clock before Detroit had to settle for a 30-yard field goal and a 30-17 lead. Prime went to commercial and everything. Fantasy scores were updated. But wait! A late flag on Quay Walker for illegally jumping over the line on the FG attempt gave the Lions an automatic first down. You bet they took the points off the board, and you bet head coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. David Montgomery plowed in for his third rushing score of the game to take an insurmountable 34-17 lead.
Re-watch the Lions' win on NFL+