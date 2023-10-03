Bills OLB Von Miller on Week 5 return: 'If I was a betting man I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London'

Miller's 2022 campaign -- his first with Buffalo -- ended on injured reserve, and his 2023 season has begun on the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Miller would return to practice this week. Once a PUP player resumes practicing, their club has three weeks to decide to activate him to the 53-man roster. NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported on Tuesday that the Bills will take Miller's availability day by day and make a decision on his status by the end of the week.

"It's still not a promise that I play in this game," Miller said. "I want to play in this game. I gotta practice tomorrow and I only get one padded practice. So obviously I got out there and I [need to] look amazing with this padded practice. Cause the difference is, like in training camp, you get multiple padded practices to kinda like figure your game out. I just get one padded practice tomorrow and then we have a shells practice on Thursday and then we fly to London on Thursday night. I really don't have all the time in the world to like figure it out. I get one padded practice. So hopefully I look amazing tomorrow. I feel really strongly that I will. That's just how I think I feel like I will be amazing tomorrow and everybody will give me the green light to go play in the game."