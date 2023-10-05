Fantasy football 2023 Week 5 sleepers: Is it Kadarius Toney time?

Howell has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the season. Aside from his meltdown against a good Bills defense, the young Commanders quarterback has been in control of the offense. He’s thrown for at least 290 yards and posted 19-plus fantasy points in two of his last three contests. In Week 4, he displayed an additional skill by rushing for 40 yards in a near upset against the Eagles.

This week, he’ll get a much more favorable opponent (on paper, at least) when he faces the Bears. Chicago has allowed three touchdown passes in three of its four games this season. At the start of the year, I wouldn’t have believed Washington could accomplish such a feat, but Eric Bieniemy’s offense has averaged 22 points per game with a pair of 30-point outings. Howell should have a solid chance to produce in Week 5 and has low-end QB1 upside.