NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 11:48 AM Updated: Oct 04, 2023 at 01:12 PM
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-3-0

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 3-1-0

  • LB Von Miller had his 21-day practice window opened and will participate in Wednesday's session, per head coach Sean McDermott.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-4-0

  • G Austin Corbett (torn ACL) had his 21-day window open and has been cleared to practice, the team announced.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 1-3-0

  • LB Randy Gregory is being released from the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 2-2-0

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 2-2-0

  • RB Jonathan Taylor is designated to return and will participate in a walkthrough on Wednesday, per head coach Shane Steichen.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 2-2-0

  • OLB Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) has had his 21-day practice window opened.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 2-2-0

  • CB J.C. Jackson is being traded to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 2-2-0

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 3-1-0

  • G Robert Jones had his 21-day practice window opened and will practice on Wednesday, per head coach Mike McDaniel.
  • CB Nik Needham had his 21-day practice window opened and will practice, per McDaniel.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 1-3-0

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 1-3-0

  • CB J.C. Jackson is being acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.


  • CB Christian Gonzalez is likely to miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder, Rapoport reported, per sources. He is set to undergo surgery soon.


  • P Corliss Waitman is being released from the team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 1-3-0

  • Saquon Barkley (ankle) will take some team reps in Wednesday's practice, per head coach Brian Daboll
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 1-3-0

  • OL Carter Warren had his 21-day practice window opened.
  • CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) will miss Sunday's game in Denver, per head coach Robert Saleh.
  • CB D.J. Reed has entered concussion protocol. Saleh is optimistic of Reed's availability for Sunday's game.
  • DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse had his 21-day practice window opened.


  • CB Terrance Mitchell is working out for the team on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 4-0-0

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 2-2-0

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 2-2-0

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 2-2-0

