NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OL Dennis Daley had his 21-day practice window opened.
- CB Garrett Williams had his 21-day practice window opened.
INJURIES
- LB Von Miller had his 21-day practice window opened and will participate in Wednesday's session, per head coach Sean McDermott.
INJURIES
- G Austin Corbett (torn ACL) had his 21-day window open and has been cleared to practice, the team announced.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Randy Gregory is being released from the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- OT Tytus Howard had his 21-day practice window opened.
- OL Kendrick Green has been placed on injured reserve.
- P Cameron Johnston had his 21-day practice window opened.
SIGNINGS
- DE Derek Rivers to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor is designated to return and will participate in a walkthrough on Wednesday, per head coach Shane Steichen.
INJURIES
- OLB Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) has had his 21-day practice window opened.
TRADES
- CB J.C. Jackson is being traded to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) has been designated for a return to practice. Kupp was placed on injured reserve to start the 2023 season.
- LB Ochaun Mathis has also be designated for a return.
INJURIES
- G Robert Jones had his 21-day practice window opened and will practice on Wednesday, per head coach Mike McDaniel.
- CB Nik Needham had his 21-day practice window opened and will practice, per McDaniel.
SIGNINGS
- DL Junior Aho (practice squad)
TRADES
- CB J.C. Jackson is being acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- CB Christian Gonzalez is likely to miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder, Rapoport reported, per sources. He is set to undergo surgery soon.
ROSTER CUTS
- P Corliss Waitman is being released from the team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- Saquon Barkley (ankle) will take some team reps in Wednesday's practice, per head coach Brian Daboll
INJURIES
- OL Carter Warren had his 21-day practice window opened.
- CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) will miss Sunday's game in Denver, per head coach Robert Saleh.
- CB D.J. Reed has entered concussion protocol. Saleh is optimistic of Reed's availability for Sunday's game.
- DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse had his 21-day practice window opened.
VISITS
- CB Terrance Mitchell is working out for the team on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- CB Bradley Roby (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick (practice squad)
- TE Noah Gindorff (practice squad)
- TE Rodney Williams to active roster from practice squad.
SIGNINGS
- TE Kevin Rader to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) is questionable For Thursday's game versus the Bears.