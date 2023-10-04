Around the NFL

Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 12:33 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Houston Texans offensive line's injury woes continue.

Starting guard Kendrick Green was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green will miss at least four games, though multiple reporters say the offensive lineman is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.

Green was acquired via trade with the Steelers at the end of August to fill a vacancy left when 2022 Texans first-round pick Kenyon Green sustained a season-ending shoulder injury. Kendrick Green has played in all four of Houston's games and started the last three.

Houston has been without left tackle Laremy Tunsil﻿, arguably the team's best player, since Week 1 due to a knee injury. Rookie Juice Scruggs﻿, who was likely to start at center, was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the season. The Texans have played the 2023 season so far without starting right tackle ﻿Tytus Howard﻿ (broken hand), as well, though he was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and could return this week.

Nonetheless, Houston is off to a surprising 2-2 start and locked in a four-way tie for first (and last) place in the AFC South.

Despite the O-line looking like a mash unit, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn't been sacked in either of the team's last two games -- both wins.

Houston's line play will be further tested with Green gone, though.

In Week 1, Josh Jones started over Green, but Jones has filled in for Tunsil. The line will definitely be shaken up with current starting center Jarrett Patterson﻿, Jones and Michael Deiter candidates to start at center and left guard this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jets coach Robert Saleh: 'No pitch count' anymore for RB Breece Hall

Jets running back ﻿Breece Hall﻿ is ready to fly. After playing under a rep count for four weeks, coach Robert Saleh said any restrictions are off. "There is no pitch count with him anymore," Saleh said.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and 15 and Mahomies Foundation make $1.625 million contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation are making a $1.625 million contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Browns GM Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) not viewed as 'long-term injury'

Deshaun Watson was a surprise inactive for the Browns' Week 4 loss the the rival Ravens. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry explained the situation on Wednesday.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey highlight Players of the Week

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were touchdown machines on Sunday and led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll on Wednesday. 
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Broncos releasing Randy Gregory; veteran pass rusher signed $70M free-agent contract in 2022

The Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Randy Gregory, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
Patriots acquiring CB J.C. Jackson from Chargers with rookie Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) likely out for season

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season, Rapoport reported.
Jaleel McLaughlin bringing 'bull' mentality, could see expanded role in Broncos' backfield

When Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin scored in Sunday's comeback win over the Bears, the undrafted rookie dug his feet in the dirt like a raging bull. McLaughlin said the celebration is symbolic of his mentality.
Lions WR Jameson Williams will be 'ready to go' in first game since suspension lifted 

Detroit Lions receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ is back on the practice field this week after his six-game suspension was shortened following the NFL-NFLPA agreement on revised gambling punishments.
Patriots OC Bill O'Brien: QB Mac Jones' struggles versus Cowboys were 'uncharacteristic'

Despite Patriots QB Mac Jones playing his worst game of the season in Week 4 versus the Cowboys, New England offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien insisted Tuesday that Sunday's Jones wasn't the real Mac. "Some of the decisions that he made were very uncharacteristic of Mac," O'Brien said.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll downplays tablet toss, says he's on same page with Daniel Jones

Addressing the media and myriad questions about his sideline frustrations, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was steadfast Tuesday that he and ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ are on the same page and his technological outburst was not literally aimed at his quarterback. 