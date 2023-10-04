Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

Green was acquired via trade with the Steelers at the end of August to fill a vacancy left when 2022 Texans first-round pick Kenyon Green sustained a season-ending shoulder injury. Kendrick Green has played in all four of Houston's games and started the last three.

Houston has been without left tackle Laremy Tunsil﻿, arguably the team's best player, since Week 1 due to a knee injury. Rookie Juice Scruggs﻿, who was likely to start at center, was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the season. The Texans have played the 2023 season so far without starting right tackle ﻿Tytus Howard﻿ (broken hand), as well, though he was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and could return this week.