Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

The Houston Texans offensive line's injury woes continue.
Starting guard Kendrick Green was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green will miss at least four games, though multiple reporters say the offensive lineman is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.
Green was acquired via trade with the Steelers at the end of August to fill a vacancy left when 2022 Texans first-round pick Kenyon Green sustained a season-ending shoulder injury. Kendrick Green has played in all four of Houston's games and started the last three.
Houston has been without left tackle Laremy Tunsil, arguably the team's best player, since Week 1 due to a knee injury. Rookie Juice Scruggs, who was likely to start at center, was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the season. The Texans have played the 2023 season so far without starting right tackle Tytus Howard (broken hand), as well, though he was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and could return this week.
Nonetheless, Houston is off to a surprising 2-2 start and locked in a four-way tie for first (and last) place in the AFC South.
Despite the O-line looking like a mash unit, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn't been sacked in either of the team's last two games -- both wins.
Houston's line play will be further tested with Green gone, though.
In Week 1, Josh Jones started over Green, but Jones has filled in for Tunsil. The line will definitely be shaken up with current starting center Jarrett Patterson, Jones and Michael Deiter candidates to start at center and left guard this week against the Atlanta Falcons.