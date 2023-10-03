Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on being tied atop AFC South after four weeks: 'We really don't care'

It's not just that the Texans won their past two games. It's how they won said contests. Houston skated to a 20-point victory in Jacksonville and followed it up by demolishing Mike Tomlin's Steelers by 24 at home. Along the way, Stroud has improved each week, finding the right reads, protecting the football, and ending each game with a massive flourish.

For a team expected to experience another rebuilding season with DeMeco Ryans in his first season and a rookie under center, it's a very encouraging start. But Ryans wasn't ready to smell the roses when asked about the four-way tie at 2-2.

"Yeah, with the standings, we really don't care," he said on Monday, via the official transcript. "It doesn't come to mind to me when you talk about the standings. It's just literally one game at a time, one week at a time. How are we improving throughout the week? That's our main focus, and the outcomes of the season [and] where we'll end up, it'll take care of itself if we continue to focus on our preparation."

After a blowout loss to Baltimore to open the season and a division loss to Indy in Week 2, Ryans has his club stampeding in the right direction.

Stroud is excelling despite an atrocious offensive line situation dealing with significant injuries -- a lesson to New York Giants fans that, indeed, an offense can function even if top-shelf talent is on the sidelines. Young receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell are making splash plays.

And the defense under Ryans is a speeding missile with a football-seeking radar. Rookie Will Anderson has already flashed the ability to wreck games. Jonathan Greenard has been all over the place the past two weeks. The secondary has held up despite injuries. There are still some holes and miscues, but they play fast, and when they arrive on time, oh boy, do they bring the heat.