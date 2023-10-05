NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- G Kendrick Green underwent surgery to repair his meniscus and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the league's concussion protocol, but will practice Thursday, per HC Josh McDaniels.
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder) will not practice.
SIGNINGS
- QB Tanner Morgan to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- OL Xavier Newman (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Adam Pankey (practice squad)