Falcons coach Arthur Smith sticking with Desmond Ridder at QB despite struggles

A chance is better than hopelessness, but right now, the Falcons find themselves stuck somewhere between the two landmarks.

Most everything seems to be rather difficult for the Falcons offensively. A team that blatantly ditched the pass a year ago has two backs capable of carrying the team on the ground, but because Ridder has failed to prove he's a consistent threat through the air, most defenses know the best way to stop Atlanta is to deny the run, and dare Ridder to beat them. For most of the 2023 season, Ridder has failed to do so, neutralizing their potential to move the ball consistently, especially in longer down-and-distance scenarios.

Those who hoped for an explosive rookie campaign from ﻿Bijan Robinson﻿ are enjoying his highlights, with Robinson making defenders miss dramatically on a weekly basis. Overall, though, Robinson isn't finding the going to be easy, primarily because defenses know he is their greatest threat.