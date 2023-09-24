Injury roundup: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) expected to play, WR Kadarius Toney (toe) game-time decision

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) is expected to play play Sunday versus the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. But wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who had been listed as questionable with a toe injury, is a game-time decision, per Rapoport.
Pacheco did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to his hamstring injury, but was limited in Thursday and Friday's sessions. The second-year RB leads Kansas City in rush attempts (20) and rushing yards (93). Fellow running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has carried the ball seven times for 22 yards.
Toney was not able practice in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. However, Toney was limited in the team's final practice on Friday. Toney struggled in Kansas City's first game of the season by only recording one catch on five targets. In the Week 2 game against the Jaguars, Toney caught all five of his targets for 35 receiving yards.
The Chiefs and Bears kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 3 games:
- Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (foot) will work out pregame to see if he can play in Sunday's game versus the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. If there are no issues for Okudah, he could make his season debut against his former team, Rapoport added.
- Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) is expected to play versus the Cardinals, Rapoport reported. Meanwhile, guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) will work out pregame to see if they can play, per Rapoport.
- Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is likely to play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Rapoport reported.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (illness) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Rapoport reported.