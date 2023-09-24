Around the NFL

Packers RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Saints

Published: Sep 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

One week off wasn't enough for Green Bay's best two weapons.

Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are inactive for Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.

It marks the second week in a row that Green Bay will be without Jones and Watson.

Both playmakers logged two limited practices with hamstring injuries and received questionable designations on Friday, but it'll be another week until they take the field again. Watson has still yet to make his 2023 debut, while Jones was injured during a 35-yard touchdown run in Week 1 that cut short an electric performance.

Again without Watson, the Packers' receiving room must find answers it didn't have in crunch time of last Sunday's 25-24 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, when the Jordan Love-led offense managed just seven net yards on three fourth-quarter possessions to give away a 24-12 lead.

Romeo Doubs should assume the role of Love's most-trusted WR target, but rookie Jayden Reed has already made a name for himself with 85 yards and two scores. Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Luke Musgrave, also rookies, have shown promise, as well.

AJ Dillon must also step up more than he did in that loss. The bruising back rushed for 55 yards on 15 carries and lacked clean footwork on several runs. He'll carry the load, with Patrick Taylor and Emmanuel Wilson trying to fill the rest of the massive void left by Jones.

Elsewhere, left tackle David Bakhtiari is missing a second game due to a persistent knee issue, and cornerback Jaire Alexander will be absent after popping up Friday with a back injury.

Sunday is set up to be this young offense's most grueling test yet. The Saints have held opponents to 20 points or less in 10 straight games dating back to last season.

Snapping such a streak will be that much tougher without the talents of Jones and Watson, but Love and Co. will give it their best shot when Green Bay and New Orleans kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

