Around the NFL

Jets coach Robert Saleh: 'No pitch count' anymore for RB Breece Hall

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 01:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Jets running back ﻿Breece Hall﻿ is ready to fly.

After the second-year ball-carrier played under a rep count for four weeks, coach Robert Saleh said any restrictions are off.

"From an opportunity standpoint, there is no pitch count with him anymore," Saleh said Wednesday.

After Hall tore his ACL in Week 7 last season, the Jets rightly want to take it slow with the dynamic running back. Hall has played 87 of the Jets' 217 offensive plays through four games, per Next Gen Stats. ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ has taken 72 snaps and ﻿Michael Carter﻿, 59.

Related Links

Hall looked spry out of the gate, busting an 83-yard run in Week 1 en route to a 10-carry, 127-yard rushing performance with a 20-yard catch in the Jets' only win. After being stymied in two blowouts (36 total yards on 17 touches), Hall popped another big run (43 yards) in Sunday night's loss to Kansas City.

Clearly the Jets' top backfield weapon, taking the reins off Hall can help the offense find sustainability and aid Zach Wilson. However, Saleh couched his comments, noting the offense has a host of playmakers.

"We'd love to get him going," he said of Hall. "But at the same time, we've got a lot of guys we want to get the ball to. Garrett (Wilson)'s a special player, (Allen) Lazard showed how good he can be, ﻿Xavier Gipson﻿ showed up in the game, the three tight ends we have are all pretty darn good. Knock on wood, we've got some guys. We just got to find a way to distribute the ball in a way that's best for the team and making sure that we're scoring points."

Saleh suggested that the Jets wouldn't completely move away from Cook, whom the club brought in midway through training camp. Coming off offseason surgery, Cook has been slow to start the season. On 30 carries, the 28-year-old has generated 74 yards (2.5 YPC), compared to Hall's 210 on 32 carries (6.6 YPC).

Despite the staggering disparity (and Carter eating into Cook's reps), Saleh said he sees Cook rounding into form.

"He's coming along," the coach said. "Remember, he didn't have OTAs, he didn't have training camp. He's still getting his legs underneath him. I'll speak for him: I'm sure he wants more, I'm sure he wants more production. He needs to continue to work. He's getting faster, his GPS numbers are showing to get a lot faster. It looks like he's getting his legs underneath himself. We just need to find those guys a little more opportunity. We knew it was going to be hard."

Even if Cook sees an uptick in production, Hall should get the lion's share of the work. He's simply the more explosive back at this stage of their careers.

Regardless of how it happens, Gang Green needs more help from the backfield to kick the offense in gear. Through four weeks, the Jets have a -0.26 EPA per carry, per NGS, dead last in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and 15 and Mahomies Foundation make $1.625 million contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation are making a $1.625 million contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
news

Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

Texans guard Kendrick Green was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Green will miss at least four games, though multiple reporters say the offensive lineman is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) not viewed as 'long-term injury'

Deshaun Watson was a surprise inactive for the Browns' Week 4 loss the the rival Ravens. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry explained the situation on Wednesday.
news

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey highlight Players of the Week

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were touchdown machines on Sunday and led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll on Wednesday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos releasing Randy Gregory; veteran pass rusher signed $70M free-agent contract in 2022

The Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Randy Gregory, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots acquiring CB J.C. Jackson from Chargers with rookie Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) likely out for season

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season, Rapoport reported.
news

Jaleel McLaughlin bringing 'bull' mentality, could see expanded role in Broncos' backfield

When Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin scored in Sunday's comeback win over the Bears, the undrafted rookie dug his feet in the dirt like a raging bull. McLaughlin said the celebration is symbolic of his mentality.
news

Lions WR Jameson Williams will be 'ready to go' in first game since suspension lifted 

Detroit Lions receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ is back on the practice field this week after his six-game suspension was shortened following the NFL-NFLPA agreement on revised gambling punishments.
news

Patriots OC Bill O'Brien: QB Mac Jones' struggles versus Cowboys were 'uncharacteristic'

Despite Patriots QB Mac Jones playing his worst game of the season in Week 4 versus the Cowboys, New England offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien insisted Tuesday that Sunday's Jones wasn't the real Mac. "Some of the decisions that he made were very uncharacteristic of Mac," O'Brien said.
news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll downplays tablet toss, says he's on same page with Daniel Jones

Addressing the media and myriad questions about his sideline frustrations, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was steadfast Tuesday that he and ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ are on the same page and his technological outburst was not literally aimed at his quarterback. 