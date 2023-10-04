Jets coach Robert Saleh: 'No pitch count' anymore for RB Breece Hall

Saleh suggested that the Jets wouldn't completely move away from Cook, whom the club brought in midway through training camp. Coming off offseason surgery, Cook has been slow to start the season. On 30 carries, the 28-year-old has generated 74 yards (2.5 YPC), compared to Hall's 210 on 32 carries (6.6 YPC).

Despite the staggering disparity (and Carter eating into Cook's reps), Saleh said he sees Cook rounding into form.

"He's coming along," the coach said. "Remember, he didn't have OTAs, he didn't have training camp. He's still getting his legs underneath him. I'll speak for him: I'm sure he wants more, I'm sure he wants more production. He needs to continue to work. He's getting faster, his GPS numbers are showing to get a lot faster. It looks like he's getting his legs underneath himself. We just need to find those guys a little more opportunity. We knew it was going to be hard."

Even if Cook sees an uptick in production, Hall should get the lion's share of the work. He's simply the more explosive back at this stage of their careers.