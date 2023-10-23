2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 8: RB Jaylen Warren, WR Josh Palmer among top targets

ROSTERED: 0.5%





I know what you’re thinking: Isn’t this the quarterback who had you calling for Taylor Heinicke Time in the interest of saving Kyle Pitts and Drake London shares? Well, yes. He was that guy. But over the last three weeks, Ridder has started to figure out a bit of chemistry with his receivers and a modicum of throwing competency, too, averaging 295 passing yards per game over that span. Meanwhile, he’s also a rushing threat on a week-to-week basis, totaling a season-high 38 yards and his third rushing touchdown of the year in Sunday’s win. His last two games have each been marred by a trio of turnovers, but I don’t expect that to be a consistent issue. (Also, one of his fumbles in Week 7 was inches from being a second rushing TD instead.) Ridder is by no means a locked-and-loaded QB1, but he does get the Titans, Vikings and Cardinals over the next three weeks. He should be a fringe starter in all three of those soft matchups.