Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) designated to return to practice from PUP list

Published: Oct 18, 2023 at 01:33 PM
Kevin Patra

Arizona Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has taken an important step toward returning from last year's season-ending ACL tear.

Coach Jonathan Gannon announced Wednesday that the Cards are opening the 21-day practice window for Murray. Arizona will have three weeks to activate the quarterback, who's been on the physically unable to perform list, or shut him down for the duration of the campaign.

"Well, he told me, 'I'm practicing today,' and I said, 'Great, see you out there,'" Gannon said.

The club also designated star safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿, who has been on injured reserve since getting injured in practice ahead of Week 2, to return.

Murray suffered the season-scrapping knee injury on Dec. 12, thrusting his 2023 campaign into doubt. It was clear the Pro Bowl quarterback would miss time. The question was how much and whether he would play at all this season.

The club insisted all offseason that Murray would be back as soon as he was medically cleared -- regardless of its record. Opening his practice window is the first step in that process.

Given the roster turnover, the Cardinals have played feistier in Gannon's first season than expected. Quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ has played well, but things have begun to turn of late, with the signal-caller tossing three interceptions in his past two games after throwing zero in Weeks 1-4.

While the 1-5 Cards might not have a ton to play for in 2023, Murray showing he's fully healthy and getting the highly paid signal-caller reps in Drew Petzing's scheme would be beneficial moving forward.

