Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) designated to return to practice from PUP list

The club also designated star safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿, who has been on injured reserve since getting injured in practice ahead of Week 2, to return.

Murray suffered the season-scrapping knee injury on Dec. 12, thrusting his 2023 campaign into doubt. It was clear the Pro Bowl quarterback would miss time. The question was how much and whether he would play at all this season.

The club insisted all offseason that Murray would be back as soon as he was medically cleared -- regardless of its record. Opening his practice window is the first step in that process.

Given the roster turnover, the Cardinals have played feistier in Gannon's first season than expected. Quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ has played well, but things have begun to turn of late, with the signal-caller tossing three interceptions in his past two games after throwing zero in Weeks 1-4.