NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Lions; Vikings stun 49ers; rookie receiver breaks out

Published: Oct 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 7 schedule).

Maurice Jones-Drew

The Lions have won four straight games, but that streak will come to a screeching halt on Sunday in Baltimore. There’s this guy named Lamar Jackson -- maybe you’ve heard of him? The 2019 league MVP has his best game of the season by outrushing the Lions -- who rank eighth in the NFL in rushing yards per game, but now must deal with a David Montgomery injury -- and outgaining Jared Goff in passing yards. 

Michael Florio

Giants rookie Jalin Hyatt received more playing time last week, running the second-most routes for New York. Now he gets the Commanders, who have allowed the most yards to receivers, specifically struggling against wideouts who line up out wide and run the deep ball. Hyatt is the Giants’ best bet to exploit that. He ends up breaking out with 100 yards and a TD. 

Marc Ross

The Dolphins have been on a historic offensive tear this season, but when they faced the Bills' formidable defense in Week 4, the Fins were stymied. Miami was held to a season-low 20 points, with Tua Tagovailoa taking four sacks. For comparison, Tua has been sacked twice in all other games combined. I expect a similar performance from the Eagles' defense, which will hold Mike McDaniel’s unit to fewer than 20 points for the first time this season on Sunday night. Plus, rookie phenom Jalen Carter returns from injury to record two sacks.

Matt Okada

Tyreek Hill’s season is currently somewhere between historic and superhuman. He’s averaging 135.7 receiving yards per game and sits at 814 yards total -- 186 away from 1,000 on the season. My prediction? Hill hits that mark exactly in a Week 7 prime-time upset of the Eagles, becoming the fastest (no pun intended) player to reach the millennium mark in NFL history. The craziest part about this: It's not even that bold, considering Hill has already topped 150 yards four times in 2023.

David Carr

The 49ers’ defense has outperformed the Vikings’ unit in every way this season, ranking No. 1 in scoring and interceptions, and in the top five in yards allowed per game. However, Brian Flores’ D comes to play Monday night against a banged-up Niners offense and forces more turnovers than San Francisco, leading Minnesota to an upset.

Joel Smyth

Remember the pre-Christian McCaffrey era in San Francisco, when the 49ers seemed to have a new starting running back each week? That occurred with Mike McDaniel coordinating the ground game. In his first season as the Dolphins’ head coach, McDaniel acquired Jeff Wilson Jr. from the 49ers at midseason. After that trade, Wilson had more touches than Raheem Mostert in the games the two backs played together last season. Against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Wilson will outscore Mostert on the fantasy front in his first game of 2023. Either way, the Dolphins’ offense is prolific enough to produce two top-10 fantasy running backs.

Marcas Grant

Over the past three seasons, the Chargers and Chiefs have combined for an average of 54.3 points per game in their six contests. This week doesn’t look to be any different. Patrick Mahomes should take advantage of a questionable Bolts secondary, forcing Justin Herbert to match him throw for throw. Expect fireworks at Arrowhead, with these two star quarterbacks combining for eight touchdown passes.

Full NFL Week 7 schedule

Thursday, October 19

Sunday, October 22

Monday, October 23

