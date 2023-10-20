NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Lions; Vikings stun 49ers; rookie receiver breaks out

Remember the pre-Christian McCaffrey era in San Francisco, when the 49ers seemed to have a new starting running back each week? That occurred with Mike McDaniel coordinating the ground game. In his first season as the Dolphins’ head coach, McDaniel acquired Jeff Wilson Jr. from the 49ers at midseason. After that trade, Wilson had more touches than Raheem Mostert in the games the two backs played together last season. Against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Wilson will outscore Mostert on the fantasy front in his first game of 2023. Either way, the Dolphins’ offense is prolific enough to produce two top-10 fantasy running backs.