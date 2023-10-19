Fantasy football 2023 Week 7 sleepers: Changing of the guard in Broncos' backfield?

Sam Howell is currently the QB13. Read that again. Sam Howell, the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders, is the 13th-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy football. This isn’t to suggest that he’s elite. But it does point out that he’s exceeding the expectations most fantasy managers had for him entering the season. Oddly, there’s not much rhyme or reason to how it’s happened, since every Howell game has been a little different.

This week, he faces a Giants defense that has improved recently (ask anyone who started Bills players last week) but is still one of the NFL’s worst-ranked defenses. The unit has allowed multiple TD passes in three of six games. Howell is going to take sacks -- the Commanders have surrendered more than any other team -- but he’s proved to be resourceful with both his arm and his legs. That’s enough to make him worthy of a stream or a two-QB start.